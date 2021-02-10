Eden native's star shines bright as rising TV journalist (copy)

“I had the best day with him,” she recalled. “That was the first time I had seen any of the inside operations (of a radio station). I just thought that was the coolest thing.

“That was also the day that I figured out my mom and my grandma were my number one fans. When they heard me on air the first time, you can really feel when someone is proud of you. I knew from then on I could be a church house rat singing in a pew and they would think it was just the greatest thing yet.”

She said Janet Ratliff’s high school journalism class also “really did lay a good stage for journalistic writing because it’s very different than anything else you learn in school.”

Jeffries credits Ratliff with guiding her career path and helping get the ball rolling. “She was a big influence on me before going into college,” she said, noting she earned her degree in communications with a concentration in journalism from East Carolina University in 2019.

Ratliff, who retired in 2018, said she had enjoyed having Jeffries in her journalism and English honors classes.

“I am so proud of Hannah's accomplishments since high school and college,” Ratliff said. “I have always known that with her bubbly personality and drive, she would accomplish whatever she set out to do.