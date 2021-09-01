Eden News Briefs: Dougherty Says Farewell

EDEN

In the fall of 2002, I proposed a weekly business column to the editor of the Eden Daily News not long after I started working as Eden’s first Business Development Director. The initial columns were jointly presented by Eden Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Adams and I to showcase area businesses.

The column has run weekly for almost twenty years — first in the Eden Daily News and then in Rockingham Now. Many businesses, as well as special events, have been featured over the years. The goal has always been to remind local residents of what Eden businesses have to offer and to encourage support for small business owners, the lifeblood of our economy.

In 2008, Cindy Adams moved from the Chamber of Commerce to the City of Eden, as its Coordinator of Special Events and Tourism. She has done an excellent job expanding the annual RiverFest event and adding popular happenings, such as Grown and Gathered dinners, Winterfest, Touch a Truck and Heritage & Heroes. Cindy is now the Eden Marketing and Special Events Manager. She excels at every event for the betterment of our community.