Eden News Briefs: Dougherty Says Farewell

EDEN
In the fall of 2002, I proposed a weekly business column to the editor of the Eden Daily News not long after I started working as Eden’s first Business Development Director. The initial columns were jointly presented by Eden Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Adams and I to showcase area businesses.
The column has run weekly for almost twenty years — first in the Eden Daily News and then in Rockingham Now. Many businesses, as well as special events, have been featured over the years. The goal has always been to remind local residents of what Eden businesses have to offer and to encourage support for small business owners, the lifeblood of our economy.
In 2008, Cindy Adams moved from the Chamber of Commerce to the City of Eden, as its Coordinator of Special Events and Tourism. She has done an excellent job expanding the annual RiverFest event and adding popular happenings, such as Grown and Gathered dinners, Winterfest, Touch a Truck and Heritage & Heroes. Cindy is now the Eden Marketing and Special Events Manager. She excels at every event for the betterment of our community.
In 2017, Randy Hunt made a similar move from the Eden Chamber of Commerce to city government to become Eden’s Main Street Manager. I would put Randy’s first three years as downtown manager up against anyone in the NC Main Street program. He has done a masterful job in supporting downtown businesses. The unprecedented growth in the Eden Main Street program resulted in more than $2.8 million in private investment being made in 2020-2021. Uptown, as it is now called, is booming and that success has proven to be contagious. Downtown Draper and The Boulevard are also enjoying a resurgence of investment.
Eden is in a far better place today than it was in 2002 when the community was still reeling from the textile industry losses. Those losses continued deeper into the decade, and the MillerCoors closure dealt another serious blow to Eden and the region.
However, starting in the fall of 2019, things began to change.
Gildan Yarns restarted the closed SGRTex facility, followed by the Nestle Purina announcement in September 2020 of its plans to begin pet food manufacturing at the old MillerCoors sight. Nestle Purina’s initial investment of $450 million and 300 jobs has risen to $600 million and more than 350 jobs. Officials estimate this company will have a $2 billion positive impact on the state.
Night Owl National Stoneworks, Acrow Bridges and the Eden Venture Business Park soon followed in 2020. Burkes Outlet opened in 2021 after thirteen years of recruitment efforts. Seventeen local and national chain stores have opened in Eden since 2002.
The Eden housing market boomed during the pandemic as people from across the Northeast moved here seeking a more rural setting and lower cost of living. We have the promise of at least two of our textile mills being renovated and other historic structures being converted into housing.
For almost two decades, efforts have been made to improve this community, but my role in all of this concluded Aug. 31, my official retirement date.