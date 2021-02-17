Eden News Briefs

Alvarez Roofing Inc.

Located at 600 Washington Street in Eden, Alvarez Roofing offers residential and commercial roofing, new installation and roof repair, as well as emergency service. IB Roofing Systems are also available. Call them at 336-623-3970 for more information.

Henniges Automotive

Automotive maintenance technicians are needed at Henniges Automotive, 226 Watlington Drive, Reidsville. Send your resume to HR Manager Dana Huskey at dana.huskey@hennigesautomotive.com or call 336-342-9300 for more information.

The Rockingham County Partnership for Children (RCPC)

This organization seeks an innovative leader and early childhood advocate to serve as a Parent Educator. The Parent Educator will provide parenting education and support by building relationships with parents of children up to age five during one-on-one home visits, parent group connections, periodic developmental screenings and resource referrals. The individual in this role will plan for and conduct personal home visits using the Parents as Teachers Foundational Curriculum according to the PAT National Center Essential Requirements, as well as, coordinate and facilitate Kaleidoscope Play and Learn groups to model fidelity. Flexible work schedule with some evenings and weekends expected.