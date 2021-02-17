Eden News Briefs

Alvarez Roofing Inc.
Located at 600 Washington Street in Eden, Alvarez Roofing offers residential and commercial roofing, new installation and roof repair, as well as emergency service. IB Roofing Systems are also available. Call them at 336-623-3970 for more information.
Henniges Automotive
Automotive maintenance technicians are needed at Henniges Automotive, 226 Watlington Drive, Reidsville. Send your resume to HR Manager Dana Huskey at dana.huskey@hennigesautomotive.com or call 336-342-9300 for more information.
The Rockingham County Partnership for Children (RCPC)
This organization seeks an innovative leader and early childhood advocate to serve as a Parent Educator. The Parent Educator will provide parenting education and support by building relationships with parents of children up to age five during one-on-one home visits, parent group connections, periodic developmental screenings and resource referrals. The individual in this role will plan for and conduct personal home visits using the Parents as Teachers Foundational Curriculum according to the PAT National Center Essential Requirements, as well as, coordinate and facilitate Kaleidoscope Play and Learn groups to model fidelity. Flexible work schedule with some evenings and weekends expected.
To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume and contact information for three references to: hr@rockinghamkids.org. Position will remain open until filled with priority given to those who respond by February 22, 2021. RCPC is an EOE. All details are available on their website at: http://rockinghamkids.com/employment/.
EMS Degree
The RCC Emergency Medical Science Bridge Program enables credentialed paramedics to earn an associate's in applied science EMS degree in just 25 credit hours. For more information, visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261 ext. 2333.
Chamber of Commerce Director’s Award of Excellence
Last month, it was reported that sisters Janice Wade and Donna Hopkins, who also happen to own side-by-side businesses on Monroe Street, jointly won the Director’s Award of Excellence for 2020. This is the first time this award has been given to two people because it was almost impossible to select one over the other.
Donna has created a very popular downtown restaurant, after running the successful Red River Grill for many years. That Little Pork Shop is a hip BBQ (and other delicious items) spot that Eden residents enjoy. Janice runs Sophisticated Rubbish, a really cool shop that has an ever-changing inventory of great items for your shopping pleasure. She also is a vital part of the energy and progress in Uptown Eden. Congratulations to these two sisters who have made a difference indeed.