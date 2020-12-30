Eden News Briefs

The Workshop

Owners Laura and Ashley operate this event space located in Historic Downtown Eden. They can accommodate up to 25 people for learning skills from talented artisans from all over North Carolina and Virginia. Their space is also available for small business retreats, lunch and learn events or private gatherings. Visit http://www.theshilohshopandco.com/the-workshop , call (336) 432-1023 or send a message to hey@theshilohshopandco.com .

The Hive

The Blissful Palette Catering & Events

Owner Jarrett Nykamp offers a full catering menu and can help plan your event from start to finish. Great taste and a great experience is the name of the game and they are committed to stepping up to the plate to provide a memorable event and delicious and blissful options. All meals are prepared with fresh ingredients and an artistic flare. If you are looking for someone to provide food at your next event, they will cater both large and small events, including business lunches, weddings, cocktail receptions and more. Call Jarrett at 336-520-0121 or visit www.TheBlissfulPalette.com for more information.