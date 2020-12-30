Eden News Briefs

Save-A-Lot food store will stay open in Eden
This Eden store will remain open and is ready to serve your grocery shopping needs.
Stop by their 640 S. Van Buren Road location for dairy, frozen foods, grocery and other items.
They are open 8 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days per week.
You can reach them at 336-627-9555.
First Choice Tire and Automotive: Ribbon Cutting Jan. 15
Located at 311 S. Van Buren Road, this new Eden business offers oil changes, new and used tires, tire repairs, alignments, tire rotation, brakes, transmission repair, state inspections and automotive maintenance. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting in January. A ribbon cutting is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15. Call 336-612-2884 for more information.
AK Emporium
Located at 649 Washington Street, owners Anita and Keith Jennette sell antiques, collectibles, furniture and crafts. They are open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336-627-3790 for more information.
Southern Julep Boutique
Apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts are on display at Southern Julep, located at 711 Washington Street in Uptown Eden. Visit their website shopsouthernjulep.com and their Facebook page at Facebook.com/groups/southernjulep or call 336-612-1170. Owner Julie Stanton is one of our younger entrepreneurs who has brought tremendous energy to Uptown Eden. Stop by her store for your holiday season needs.
The Workshop
Owners Laura and Ashley operate this event space located in Historic Downtown Eden. They can accommodate up to 25 people for learning skills from talented artisans from all over North Carolina and Virginia. Their space is also available for small business retreats, lunch and learn events or private gatherings. Visit http://www.theshilohshopandco.com/the-workshop, call (336) 432-1023 or send a message to hey@theshilohshopandco.com.
The Hive
They are located at 622 Washington Street and serve different varieties of beer and wine, as well as delicious food. Call them at 336-612-2509 for more information.
The Blissful Palette Catering & Events
Owner Jarrett Nykamp offers a full catering menu and can help plan your event from start to finish. Great taste and a great experience is the name of the game and they are committed to stepping up to the plate to provide a memorable event and delicious and blissful options. All meals are prepared with fresh ingredients and an artistic flare. If you are looking for someone to provide food at your next event, they will cater both large and small events, including business lunches, weddings, cocktail receptions and more. Call Jarrett at 336-520-0121 or visit www.TheBlissfulPalette.com for more information.