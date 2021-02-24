Eden News Briefs

Frame it!

If you want to preserve a treasured photo or other family heirloom, Eden has two places for framing. Both Barbour Studio and Gallery and Ashley Latham Photography offer custom framing. Both are located on Washington Street —Barbour Studio at 714 Washington Street and Ashley Latham at 619 Washington Street. Call Tom Barbour at 336-623-7007 or Ashley at 336-635-9588.

Swifty’s Auto

Detailing

Trying to keep your vehicle clean with this bizarre weather we are having is tough. Eden is slowly becoming Seattle. Call Stephen Swift at Swifty’s Auto Detailing to get your vehicle spruced up for the holidays. He can be reached at 336-932-2515.

Vintage Consign

and Design

Vintage Consign and Design of Eden is a gift shop and high-end consignment shop, carrying both new and gently used items. Vendors are on site, with a wide variety of items to sell. New designer clothing and accessories, as well as gently used clothing can be found on their racks and within their booths. Jewelry, housewares, home decor and beautifully painted/distressed furniture line the walls and display floor. You'll find beautiful and unique items at excellent prices. They are located at 415 S. Van Buren Road next to Layne’s Pharmacy. Call 336-623-2132 for more information.