Eden News Briefs

Azure Women’s
Apparel
This women’s clothing boutique is located at 238 W. King’s Hwy. in Eden. Owner Andria Lowman has a wide variety of tops, dresses, jeans, casual business dresses, leggings, kimonos, handbags and accessories. Check out their Facebook page at Azure Women’s Apparel and find them on Instagram at @azurewomensappareleden. Local people are remarking on the great product lines carried here. Please shop call 336-637-6054 for more information.
Ashley’s Antiques
Ashley’s Antiques, located at 303 W. Meadow Road in Eden, features Victorian-era furniture, clocks, Nippon China, kitchenware, advertising, clocks and signs and 1950’s jukeboxes. They also sell 45s and 78 RPM records. Shop hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m,-4:00 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. and Sunday by appointment. Call 336-623-0726 for more information or visit www.ashleyantiques.com or their Facebook page.
Olde Leaksville
Gun Shop
Owner Barry Carter buys, sells and trades firearms and accessories. He also does consignments. Visit the Olde Leaksville Gun Shop at 632 Washington Street in Historic Downtown Eden. Call Barry at 336-623-2324, 336-589-9435 or 336-627-7615.
Heat & Air
Controllers
Owner Steve Underwood provides sales, installation, design-build services and planned maintenance for your home HVAC unit. Contact Steve at 336-627-4989 or email heatandair@triad.rr.com.
Frame it!
If you want to preserve a treasured photo or other family heirloom, Eden has two places for framing. Both Barbour Studio and Gallery and Ashley Latham Photography offer custom framing. Both are located on Washington Street —Barbour Studio at 714 Washington Street and Ashley Latham at 619 Washington Street. Call Tom Barbour at 336-623-7007 or Ashley at 336-635-9588.
Swifty’s Auto
Detailing
Trying to keep your vehicle clean with this bizarre weather we are having is tough. Eden is slowly becoming Seattle. Call Stephen Swift at Swifty’s Auto Detailing to get your vehicle spruced up for the holidays. He can be reached at 336-932-2515.
Vintage Consign
and Design
Vintage Consign and Design of Eden is a gift shop and high-end consignment shop, carrying both new and gently used items. Vendors are on site, with a wide variety of items to sell. New designer clothing and accessories, as well as gently used clothing can be found on their racks and within their booths. Jewelry, housewares, home decor and beautifully painted/distressed furniture line the walls and display floor. You'll find beautiful and unique items at excellent prices. They are located at 415 S. Van Buren Road next to Layne’s Pharmacy. Call 336-623-2132 for more information.
Handcrafted
jewelry
You can give your special loved one a unique, beautifully wire-wrapped gem or semi-precious stone, all handcrafted by Maryann Barbour. Available at Barbour Studio and Gallery. Custom orders available and welcome. Call 336- 613-1935.
