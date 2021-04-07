Eden News Briefs

Tri City Automotive Group
Some of the comments on Facebook about this dealership, include:
“Great people to work with, they do everything they can to help you. Love my Buick Encore.”
“Recently purchased a vehicle from Todd at Tri-City. Very helpful and transparent. Highly recommend!”
“Enjoyed working with Todd Smith as he was very patient in assisting us with a vehicle after my parents were in an accident that totaled their car. We bought local. Let’s support our great town of Eden.”
“Great sales team and service department”
“Great dealership and employees. They work hard to get you rolling in your new car or truck. Im planning on buying my sierra Denali from them when I decide to do so.”
Visit the Tri-City Automotive Group, located on South Van Buren Road for your next vehicle purchase. Seems like lots of people are pleased they shopped there. Or call 336-623-2186 for more information.
Oak Hills Pool
Pool memberships are $500 for families and $250 for individuals. Opening day is Friday, May 28, 2021. Regular schedule is Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Season ends Sept. 6. Out of town guests are charged $10 per visit. In town guests are limited to five days per summer at $10 per visit. For more information, contact 336-623-6381.
Grown & Gathered
Tickets are going fast for this May 20 event that will take place at the Historic Spray Mercantile building on Church Street at the traffic circle. To reserve your ticket, email Eden Marketing and Special Events Manager Cindy Adams at cadams@edennc.us or call 336-552-3086.
Forklift operator class offered
Saturday, Apr. 10 from 80 registration + $2 student accident insurance
Class will meet in Industrial Tech Building. 1, Room 104 with instructor Wendy Wall.
Course code is: OSH-3012 (Section #53516)
This OSHA Forklift Operator course provides instruction on the operation and maintenance of an industrial forklift. Core topics include forklift design, controls and instrumentation, pre-use inspection, safety awareness, and forklift stability. This course meets the training requirements for related Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations. Students will operate an actual forklift during the second portion of the class. The student will receive a certificate of completion from Rockingham Community College upon successful completion of the course. Students should wear closed-toe shoes and be dressed to work. Prepayment required.
To register and pay online:
1. Go to this link: https://webadv-prod.cloud.rockinghamcc.edu/WebAdvisor/WebAdvisor?TOKENIDX=2415361547&type=M&constituency=WBCE&pid=CORE-WBCE
2. Click “Register and Pay for Continuing Education classes”
3. Search for key word “fork” or “forklift.”
4. Click the white box under “Select” then click the “Submit” button.
5. Complete the registration form.