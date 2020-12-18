Eden News Briefs

UNC Cardiology at Eden

UNC Cardiology at Eden welcomed Dr. Soheil Assar to its staff in November. He specializes in non-invasive cardiology and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Assar graduated from Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Botsford Hospital and at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, both in Michigan. His cardiology fellowship was done at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. Board-certified in cardiology and internal medicine, Dr. Assar comes to UNC Rockingham directly from Wyoming, Michigan, where he worked for a Veteran’s Affairs facility. Dr. Assar earned an undergraduate degree from UNC-Greensboro.