Eden News Briefs

UNC Cardiology at Eden
UNC Cardiology at Eden welcomed Dr. Soheil Assar to its staff in November. He specializes in non-invasive cardiology and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Assar graduated from Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Botsford Hospital and at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, both in Michigan. His cardiology fellowship was done at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. Board-certified in cardiology and internal medicine, Dr. Assar comes to UNC Rockingham directly from Wyoming, Michigan, where he worked for a Veteran’s Affairs facility. Dr. Assar earned an undergraduate degree from UNC-Greensboro.
First Choice Tire and Automotive
Located at 311 S. Van Buren Road, this new Eden business offers oil changes, new and used tires, tire repairs, alignments, tire rotation, brakes, transmission repair, state inspections and automotive maintenance. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting in January. A ribbon cutting is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 15. Call 336-612-2884 for more information.
Rockingham County Economic Development: 2019-2020
Beginning in the spring of 2019 and throughout pandemic-plagued 2020, Eden and Rockingham County have enjoyed unprecedented economic development success.
Here is a rundown of the new projects and expansions that have taken place over the past months:
Company Area Products Investment Jobs
Pella Corp. Reidsville Window Mfg. $15.5 million investment, 125 jobs.
Gildan Yarns Eden Yarn Mfg. $4.5 million investment, 75 jobs.
Bovone Reidsville Glass machinery $1.0 million investment, 5 jobs.
Ontex Rock. Cty. Diaper Mfg. $93 million investment, 403 jobs.
Blow Molded Sol. Mayodan Plastic Mfg. $1.6 million investment, 28 jobs.
Nestle Purina Eden Pet Food Mfg. $450 million investment, 300 jobs.
Night Owl Eden Granite Mfg $3 million investment, 60 jobs.
EVBP Eden Cabinet Mfg. $1.6 million investment, 18 jobs.
Acrow Eden Bridges (Investment amount not specified), 10 jobs.
Sturm Ruger Mayodan Firearm Mfg. $10 million investment, 60 jobs.
Farmina Reidsville Pet Food Mfg. $28.5 million investment, 129 jobs.
Total $608.7 million in investment and 1,213 new jobs.
Note: Nestle Purina is the largest single industrial investment in Rockingham County history. And 38.1% of all new jobs in the county will be in Eden.
Special thanks go to the Rockingham County Economic Development Team that either spearheaded or assisted Eden and Reidsville economic development officials with these projects. This success is truly a team effort. Eden appreciates the partnership it enjoys with Rockingham County Economic Development Director Leigh Cockram and Existing Industry Manager Kerry Taylor. They are invaluable to our success and Eden is proud to be part of the Rockingham County Economic Development Team.
