Eden News Briefs

Weil-McLain
This Eden company currently has openings for two manufacturing engineers and one purchasing agent. In addition, they have 25 open full-time hourly positions including assembly, material handling and machine operators. Visit www.weil-mclain.com/careers for more information.
Oyster Creek
Enterprises, Inc.
Located at 250 The Boulevard, this new Eden business is a full service apparel decorator. They offer screen printed apparel, a wide variety of heat applied vinyl, embroidery, and rhinestones to make your garment truly your own. They supply custom apparel, team uniforms, T-shirts, decals and home décor. They are open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Call them at 336-573-1225 or visit https://oyster-creek.com
ARC Skate Shop
This long-time Eden skate shop has reopened at 428-A King’s Hwy. They sell skateboards, skating equipment, wheels, apparel and more. They are open noon-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 336-635-9350 for more information.
Slicks Tattoo
Studio
This newest tattoo studio is has opened at 428-B King’s Hwy. They are open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Call 336-522-9970 for more information.
This is Nirvana
International home décor and more from six countries is offered at this 615 Washington Street store located in Uptown Eden. In addition to their five other international countries, Sudan Africa is now offered. Visit them at the store or call 336-583-3018 for more information.
Bartell Place
Studios and 2-bedroom apartments are available now at this 1130 E. Stadium Drive in Eden. Apply online and in person. Visit www.piedmonttriadflemingrealtors.com for more information or call 336-627-5797.
Boulevard Phone
Repair
Cracked and broken screens are replaced as are batteries on most major brands. They are located at 258 The Boulevard. Call or text 336-394-8764 for an appointment.
Olde Leaksville
Gun Shop
Located at 632 Washington Street, owner Barry Carter offers all of your concealed carry needs as well buying, selling or trading firearms and accessories. Store hours are Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 336-623-2324 for more information.
That Little
Pork Shop
This Uptown Eden restaurant is located at 629 Monroe Street. They have delicious lunch and dinner menu items. Every Saturday in December they are donating 10% of sales to Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. They will also be accepting donations of food, treats and blankets or toys. The restaurant hours are Tuesday-Friday 11:11 a.m.-9:11 p.m. and Saturday, noon- 9 p.m. Call 336-623-7675 for more information or take-out.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!