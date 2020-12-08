Eden News Briefs

International home décor and more from six countries is offered at this 615 Washington Street store located in Uptown Eden. In addition to their five other international countries, Sudan Africa is now offered. Visit them at the store or call 336-583-3018 for more information.

Bartell Place

Studios and 2-bedroom apartments are available now at this 1130 E. Stadium Drive in Eden. Apply online and in person. Visit www.piedmonttriadflemingrealtors.com for more information or call 336-627-5797.

Boulevard Phone

Repair

Cracked and broken screens are replaced as are batteries on most major brands. They are located at 258 The Boulevard. Call or text 336-394-8764 for an appointment.

Olde Leaksville

Gun Shop

Located at 632 Washington Street, owner Barry Carter offers all of your concealed carry needs as well buying, selling or trading firearms and accessories. Store hours are Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 336-623-2324 for more information.

That Little

Pork Shop

This Uptown Eden restaurant is located at 629 Monroe Street. They have delicious lunch and dinner menu items. Every Saturday in December they are donating 10% of sales to Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. They will also be accepting donations of food, treats and blankets or toys. The restaurant hours are Tuesday-Friday 11:11 a.m.-9:11 p.m. and Saturday, noon- 9 p.m. Call 336-623-7675 for more information or take-out.