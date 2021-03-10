Eden News Briefs

Vintage Consign & Design
Located at 415 S. Van Buren Road, Vintage Consign & Design sells handbags, jewelry, boutique clothing, décor, soaps, candles, gift items, painted and antique furniture. They will paint your furniture shabby chic. They are now buying estates. Call 336-623-2132 for more information.
Think like an entrepreneur
Rockingham County Small Business Manager Adam Mark is holding an on-site or Zoom class to help small business owners think like an entrepreneur. The class will draw from eight core concepts to enable participants to learn directly the first-hand experience of real-world entrepreneurs who share their knowledge and experience throughout the course.
The class is March 23rd—April 20th at 425 NC Hwy 65 from 6-8 p.m. or on Zoom. Registration deadline is March 17. Call Mark at 336-3452-8134 for more information.
U Haul Center
Also located at 415 S. Van Buren Road is a new U Haul Center that supplies moving vehicles for your needs. Call 336-635-9199 for more information.
Silver Paw Pet Resort
This Eden business offers cage free boarding, spacious kennels, outdoor options and doggy daycare. Silver Paw Pet Resort is located at 7741 NC Hwy 14. Check them out on Facebook or call 336-623-2257 for more information. This business is also seeking an experienced pet groomer and part-time technician.
H & B Hardware
Cabinets, electrical, lawn & garden, lumber, paint and plumbing supplies are available at H & B Hardware, located at 137 Cox Street. Stop in to see this newly-remodeled store. Call 336-623-3194 for more information.
Rockingham County Health Fair
This virtual health fair will take place on April 16th 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. Vendors include HOPE Counseling and Consulting Services, Inc, Lavern’s Haven Residential Services, LLC, New Vision Therapy, PLLC, PQA Healthcare Inc., Daymark Recovery Services, Piedmont Triad Regional Council Are Agency on Aging, Rockingham County Schools Early Learning Head Start, Pinnacle Family Services, Rockingham County Partnership for Children, Rockingham County Schools, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, TELAMON and NC Works Career Center of Rockingham County. To register, go to: http://bit.ly/rockinghamhealthfair. This event is sponsored by Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.