Eden News Briefs

Vintage Consign & Design

Located at 415 S. Van Buren Road, Vintage Consign & Design sells handbags, jewelry, boutique clothing, décor, soaps, candles, gift items, painted and antique furniture. They will paint your furniture shabby chic. They are now buying estates. Call 336-623-2132 for more information.

Think like an entrepreneur

Rockingham County Small Business Manager Adam Mark is holding an on-site or Zoom class to help small business owners think like an entrepreneur. The class will draw from eight core concepts to enable participants to learn directly the first-hand experience of real-world entrepreneurs who share their knowledge and experience throughout the course.

The class is March 23rd—April 20th at 425 NC Hwy 65 from 6-8 p.m. or on Zoom. Registration deadline is March 17. Call Mark at 336-3452-8134 for more information.

U Haul Center

Also located at 415 S. Van Buren Road is a new U Haul Center that supplies moving vehicles for your needs. Call 336-635-9199 for more information.

Silver Paw Pet Resort