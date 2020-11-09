Eden News Briefs

ModWash
This company is opening the new car wash located in front of Food Lion on Van Buren Road. They should be open soon. At ModWash, their goal is to make life shine. They are an express car wash with a commitment to quality service, professional car care and doing good for the communities in which they are located. They like to think that with every wash, they are delivering something special. Driving a clean car feels good, and they want to spread that feeling of pride across every community they serve.
Acrow Bridges—New Business
This company will locate into the former Summit Road Raven Trucking terminal by the end of November. They will hire 7-10 people. Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years. With a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use, their extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.
Matrimony Creek Nature Trail
The first ¾ mile of this trail is now open for your use. The remaining portion of the trail is still being assessed for final approval to begin repairs. The City of Eden is hopeful that the final restoration process will begin by the first of the year. The Duke Energy Foundation approved a $15,000 grant to help repair this trail. Duke Energy had provided an initial $100,000 grant to create the trail.
Ample Storage
At Ample Storage they understand all of your storage needs. Their on-site managers take personal care in watching over your belongings, and offer the best customer service in the industry. With their wide range of locations and sizes, they offer storage that will fit any budget.
Dimensions Square Feet Monthly Cost
5’ x 5’: $25
5’ x 10’: $40
7.5’ x 10’: $60
10’ x 10’: $80
10’ x 15': $100
They are located at 842 S. Van Buren Road next to Tractor Supply. Call 336-660-2770 or email eden@amplestoragecenter.com
House of Health
Located at 641 Washington Street, owners Marty Wall and Deetra Thompson are available to help you live healthier and enjoy life more. They sell a full variety of supplements, including vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, elderberry and echinacea. Check out their selection of local items including grass-fed beef, pastured pork, eggs and honey and Cedar Creek Sauces. They are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. They offer curb service. Call 336-623-1002 for more information.
