Eden News Briefs

ModWash

This company is opening the new car wash located in front of Food Lion on Van Buren Road. They should be open soon. At ModWash, their goal is to make life shine. They are an express car wash with a commitment to quality service, professional car care and doing good for the communities in which they are located. They like to think that with every wash, they are delivering something special. Driving a clean car feels good, and they want to spread that feeling of pride across every community they serve.

Acrow Bridges—New Business

This company will locate into the former Summit Road Raven Trucking terminal by the end of November. They will hire 7-10 people. Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years. With a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use, their extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

Matrimony Creek Nature Trail