Eden News Briefs

No annual meeting

for Eden Chamber

Because of COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, there will be no annual meeting this year. However, the 2021 Chamber Business Directory is complete and will be available soon to all members. Also, the 2020 Annual Awards will be announced in a few weeks. We appreciate all members who successfully navigated 2020 with all of its challenges and look forward to a much-improved 2021. Stay tuned to this column for more information about the Eden Chamber of Commerce.

Eden Venture

Business Park

As most people have seen thus far, owner Ron Hutchens has done an exceptional job of improving the exterior. He is offering build-to-suit spaces for businesses, except retailers. Thus far, Platinum Kutz has been established in the facility—opening Feb 1. Another company is considering the space. If you want a location for your business, Visit www.edenventurebusinesspark.com for more information and to apply.

Seth M. Woodall

& Associates