Eden News Briefs

No annual meeting
for Eden Chamber
Because of COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, there will be no annual meeting this year. However, the 2021 Chamber Business Directory is complete and will be available soon to all members. Also, the 2020 Annual Awards will be announced in a few weeks. We appreciate all members who successfully navigated 2020 with all of its challenges and look forward to a much-improved 2021. Stay tuned to this column for more information about the Eden Chamber of Commerce.
Eden Venture
Business Park
As most people have seen thus far, owner Ron Hutchens has done an exceptional job of improving the exterior. He is offering build-to-suit spaces for businesses, except retailers. Thus far, Platinum Kutz has been established in the facility—opening Feb 1. Another company is considering the space. If you want a location for your business, Visit www.edenventurebusinesspark.com for more information and to apply.
Seth M. Woodall
& Associates
This Eden law firm has added a new attorney as it strives to meet the legal needs of Eden and Rockingham County. Tim Dugan, a graduate of Elon Law School, began work at the firm on Monday. Seth Woodall & Associates offers real estate, estate planning, personal injury, civil litigation and corporation and business set-up services. Call 336-623-3138 or email info@woodall-law.com for more information.
JS of Eden
Enterprises, Inc.
A 7.6 acre site located at 916 S. Van Buren Road is now available for leasing. This is a prime spot for your business. Call 336-627-1313 for leasing information.
B & K Bargains
has new store
This new 232 The Boulevard business is owned by Christy Williams. This thrift store business can be reached at 336-250-7586.
First Choice Tire
now open
Located at 311 S. Van Buren Road, this new Eden business offers oil changes, new and used tires, tire repairs alignments, tire rotation, brakes, transmission repair, state inspections and automotive maintenance. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon starting in January. The new business celebrated its Eden Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Friday morning. Call 336-612-2884 for more information.
Former Jones
hardware building
This iconic 630 Washington Street building has been purchased by Olde Leaksville Gun Shop owner Barry Carter. He has already started renovating the space. This is yet another example of progress in Eden’s most historic commercial area. Thanks to Carter and all those merchants and property owners who have invested in Uptown Eden—an exciting place to visit, shop and dine.