Eden News Briefs

Nestle Purina Jobs

Eden’s Nestle Purina manufacturing plant has recently posted job openings. They include a position for an operations planning manager, a plant manufacturing excellence manager, a production supervisor, a maintenance planner/scheduler. The corporation also seeks a senior specialist in information technology, a controls manager, an assistant quality assurance manager, a product safety quality supervisor. Learn more about these Eden jobs at https://jobs.nestlepurinacareers.com

Simply MK Café open

Simply MK Café opened its doors on June 7 with a grand opening celebration. They now offer dining Monday-Saturday fron 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.at 708 Washington Street in historic Uptown Eden.

The menu includes sandwiches, salads and hot dogs. Or patrons may build their own sandwich. Call 336-635-9140 for more information.

Oink & Ale Festival coming up June 19

Enjoy great music, delicious barbecue and ribs, and beverages from local craft brewers, including Reynolds Brewing of Eden, Pig Pounder of Greensboro, Hell on Horseback Brewing of Madison and Two Witches Brewing of Danville. Music will be provided by On the Border, an Eagles tribute band. The event takes place 19th from 6-9 p.m. on Monroe Street in Uptown Eden. Learn more about the event at www.exploreedennc.com

