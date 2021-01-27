Eden News Briefs

Whether you're looking for one bedroom or up to six, Shane and Abby Hensley are the people to see for rental houses of all sizes. They also purchase houses and land. Call them at 336-623-8444 for more information.

Two Rivers Plaza

Kooler Ice

Two Rivers Plaza is located at 307 W. Meadow Road. They have the best price for ice: 16 lbs for $2.00 and 32 lbs for $4.00. Stop by on the way to your next outdoor outing to be sure your food and drinks stay nice and cool.

Eden Lawnmower

Shop

Located at 100 E. Aiken Road, Eden Lawnmower Shop is a full-service dealer of Stihl and Toro products. They provide sales and service of all brands of lawn care machinery. Spring mowing is coming sooner than you may think, so get your equipment in for service. Call 336-623-3902 for more information.

Elite Truck

Driver Training

If you are interested in learning driving skills and entering a very high demand industry, contact Elite Driving School at 336-623-6800 or visit their 202 N. Van Buren Road location.

Turner Furniture

This is a full service furniture store offering quality Serta, La-Z-Boy and most other name brand furniture. Turner Furniture is located at 111 E. Meadow Road in Eden. Call 336-627-7952 for more information.