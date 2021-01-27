Eden News Briefs

Okoku Express
This Eden restaurant offers Japanese food, including sushi. They have drive- thru service and are located in the restaurant space at 203 Meadow Road in front of the Eden Venture Business Park (formerly Eden Mall.) They are open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Call 336-612-2681 for more information or to order take-out.
Divine Nutrition
Mint Oreo and Maple Pecan are just two of the new delicious varieties offered at Divine Nutrition, located at 403 W. King’s Highway. Their new hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m -4 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call them at 336-512-9699 to place your next order.
Vacuum & Sewing Center
Located at 226-228 The Boulevard, owner Davis Lee sells Eureka, Bissell, Electrolux, Oreck and more. They are a warranty station for these brands. Lee also offers a complete line of fabric and sewing notions, as well as lay-away and gift certificates. Call 336-623-9600 for more information.
Dyers Sheet
Metal
They offer heat and air conditioning service and repair, roofing and metal fabrication. Dyers has 24 hour service. Call 336-627-0418 or 352-256-1967 for more information. Dyers is located at 243 S. Hamilton Street in Eden.
Rent-A-House
Whether you're looking for one bedroom or up to six, Shane and Abby Hensley are the people to see for rental houses of all sizes. They also purchase houses and land. Call them at 336-623-8444 for more information.
Two Rivers Plaza
Kooler Ice
Two Rivers Plaza is located at 307 W. Meadow Road. They have the best price for ice: 16 lbs for $2.00 and 32 lbs for $4.00. Stop by on the way to your next outdoor outing to be sure your food and drinks stay nice and cool.
Eden Lawnmower
Shop
Located at 100 E. Aiken Road, Eden Lawnmower Shop is a full-service dealer of Stihl and Toro products. They provide sales and service of all brands of lawn care machinery. Spring mowing is coming sooner than you may think, so get your equipment in for service. Call 336-623-3902 for more information.
Elite Truck
Driver Training
If you are interested in learning driving skills and entering a very high demand industry, contact Elite Driving School at 336-623-6800 or visit their 202 N. Van Buren Road location.
Turner Furniture
This is a full service furniture store offering quality Serta, La-Z-Boy and most other name brand furniture. Turner Furniture is located at 111 E. Meadow Road in Eden. Call 336-627-7952 for more information.