Eden News Briefs

Uptown Eden Christmas Stroll Success
Thanks to everyone who attended Small Business Saturday in the Uptown Eden Christmas Stroll. This was sponsored by the Uptown Eden merchants who offered special Christmas inside and sidewalk sales. The Roasted Bean provided free hot chocolate in the Washington Street Park. Carpino Investments funded the horse and carriage rides. Tours of the Central Hotel were given during the day. The fourth floor of this building has one finished apartment and several more almost ready to be leased. It is so exciting to see this building return to life. Simply MK opened its doors to showcase its beautiful new gift shop. Preppy Pirate Outfitters had Santa and Ms. Claus ready to hear the Christmas wishes of many Eden children. Our special thanks to the participating Uptown Eden merchants who conducted a safe and fun event for this Christmas season. WAKG of Danville did a live remote and advertised this event extensively the weeks before it took place. Keep shopping local—it fuels our economy and supports local merchants who have worked so hard to revitalize Eden’s most historic business district.
Acrow Bridges
This newest Eden company is located at 406 Summit Road across from Gildan Yarns. They are seeking a forklift operator and laborers for day shift work of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pay is $15-$17 per hour with benefits. If you are interested, stop by their 406 Summit Road location to apply.
Hibbett Sports Offers Newest Sneakers
Several varieties of popular shoes were launched last week. They include Jordan 6 Retro-women’s, Adidas X Pharrel HU NMD-unisex, Nike Adapt Auto Max-men’s, Puma x Nintendo RS Fast-men’s, Jordan Retro 4-men’s, grade school, pre-school and toddler, Jordan 1 Mid SE-men’s, grade school, preschool and toddler and Jordan Retro 1 High DE-men’s. The Eden Hibbett Sports is located in Meadow Greens Shopping Center behind Mc Donald’s. Visit them or call 336-623-0710 for more information.
Tri-City Automotive Group
Located on Hwy 14 in Eden, the three Tri-City dealership offer Ford, GMC, Buick, Chevrolet and Kia products. Shopping local also means when you need a new vehicle. There are special year-end deals awaiting you when you visit the Tri-City Automotive Group dealerships. Call 336-593-7359 for more information.
Vacuum & Sewing Center
Owner Davis Lee sells and services Eureka, Electrolux, Oreck and more brands for your convenience. Davis also sells a complete line of fabrics and notions. Lay-a-way and gift certificates are available. Visit him at 226-228 The Boulevard or call 336-623-9600 for more information.
