Eden News Briefs

Uptown Eden Christmas Stroll Success

Thanks to everyone who attended Small Business Saturday in the Uptown Eden Christmas Stroll. This was sponsored by the Uptown Eden merchants who offered special Christmas inside and sidewalk sales. The Roasted Bean provided free hot chocolate in the Washington Street Park. Carpino Investments funded the horse and carriage rides. Tours of the Central Hotel were given during the day. The fourth floor of this building has one finished apartment and several more almost ready to be leased. It is so exciting to see this building return to life. Simply MK opened its doors to showcase its beautiful new gift shop. Preppy Pirate Outfitters had Santa and Ms. Claus ready to hear the Christmas wishes of many Eden children. Our special thanks to the participating Uptown Eden merchants who conducted a safe and fun event for this Christmas season. WAKG of Danville did a live remote and advertised this event extensively the weeks before it took place. Keep shopping local—it fuels our economy and supports local merchants who have worked so hard to revitalize Eden’s most historic business district.