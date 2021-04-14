Eden News Briefs

• Visiting hours: 9 a.m. -9 p.m.

• One designated visitor per patient in most inpatient and outpatient areas.

• Non-COVID-19 patients may have up to four designated visitors, one at a time.

• Visitation to COVID-19 patients will be explained by the patient’s care team.

• Emergency Department patients may have one companion after they have been placed in a private exam room.

• Pediatric inpatient areas may have two visitors (one visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).

• No visitors under 18.

All visitors must wear masks and practice physical distancing. Visitors still must pass health screening questions upon entry to the hospital, and frequent hand washing is recommended.

Virtually all Eden industries and many commercial businesses are eagerly seeking employees. If you need a job, check the NC Works web site to learn about the opportunities in Eden and Rockingham County.

