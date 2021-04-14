Eden News Briefs

Rockingham County’s Rockstar
Rockingham County Economic Development Director Leigh Cockram has overseen significant industrial growth since coming to the county in February 2019.
And 2020 was an especially good year with more than $886.5 million in investment and 1,008 jobs announced, in addition to $5.5 million in infrastructure grants approved and 84 grants made to small businesses.
Cockram worked with Eden Economic Development to bring Nestle Purina here. And she supported Night Owl National Contractors in its opening of a countertop operation in the former Eden K-Mart space and its renovation of the former Eden Mall into an entrepreneurship facility.
For Rockingham County, 79.5% of all investment made in the decade 2010-2020 came in 2020, a pandemic year. This alone is a remarkable feat.
Eden Economic Development Director Mike Dougherty, recognizing Cockram’s energy and skills, contacted Business NC magazine and urged them to write a story about her. The magazine's April issue features Ms. Cockram's photo on the cover and the headline "Rockstar Status'' and tells a great story of her achievements in Eden and Rockingham County.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare
New visitor guidelines went into effect April 5 at UNC Rockingham Health Care and include:
• Visiting hours: 9 a.m. -9 p.m.
• One designated visitor per patient in most inpatient and outpatient areas.
• Non-COVID-19 patients may have up to four designated visitors, one at a time.
• Visitation to COVID-19 patients will be explained by the patient’s care team.
• Emergency Department patients may have one companion after they have been placed in a private exam room.
• Pediatric inpatient areas may have two visitors (one visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).
• No visitors under 18.
All visitors must wear masks and practice physical distancing. Visitors still must pass health screening questions upon entry to the hospital, and frequent hand washing is recommended.
Help Wanted
Virtually all Eden industries and many commercial businesses are eagerly seeking employees. If you need a job, check the NC Works web site to learn about the opportunities in Eden and Rockingham County.
Ample Storage
This new Eden store celebrated its ribbon cutting on April 7 at its 842 S. Van Buren Road location next to Tractor Supply. They offer interior storage spaces and you drive into the building to reach your spaces, protected from the elements and in a clean and safe environment. For more information, contact them at 336-660-2770.