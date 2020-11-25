Eden News Briefs

Christmas holiday
stroll in Eden
This Saturday, the Uptown Eden merchants are hosting their Christmas Holiday Stroll from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Washington Street. Carriage rides will be available from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. and Santa Claus is planning on making an appearance. Enjoy s'mores and hot chocolate to be served in the Washington Street Park. From 11 a.m.- 2p.m., the historic Central Hotel will be open for tours tours. Uptown Eden merchants will all offer special sales and festivities all day. Shop local, come join us and get in the Christmas spirit!
UNC Orthopedics
and Sports
Medicine in Eden
Dr. Steven Case is an orthopedist on staff at UNC Orthopedic Specialist in Eden, located at 520 S. Van Buren Road. Case heads a practice built on team-driven care and state of the art image technology. UNC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Eden is there to serve you. Call 336-627-7500 for more information.
Turner Furniture
Located at 111 E. Meadow Road in Eden, this popular landmark furniture store offers no credit check financing. In fact, 95% of all applicants are approved for quality Serta, La-Z-Boy and all other name brand furniture. Call 336-627-7952 for more information.
The Bayberry
Retirement Inn
The Bayberry has been serving seniors for more than 30 years. They are trusted by residents and their families. They offer caregiver breaks and trial stays, 24-hour staffing, delicious dining, housekeeping, activities and laundry service. They are located at 511 Carolyn Court in Eden. Call 336-623-5743 for more information.
Black Diamond
Custom Embroidery
This 605 Washington Street business offers custom embroidery and screen printing for all of your needs. They are one of the newest Uptown Eden businesses. Call them at 336-627-3394 for more information.
AK Emporium
Located at 649 Washington Street, owners Anita and Keith Jennette sell antiques, collectibles, furniture and crafts. They are open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 336 627-3790 for more information.
Southern Julep
Boutique
Apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts are on display at Southern Julep, located at 711 Washington Street in Uptown Eden. Visit their website: shopsouthernjulep.com, and their Facebook page at Facebook.com/groups/southernjulep, or call 336-612-1170. Owner Julie Stanton is one of our younger Eden entrepreneurs who has brought tremendous energy to Uptown Eden. Stop by her store for your Christmas shopping needs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!