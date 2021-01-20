Eden News Briefs

This clinic offers primary care, behavioral health and laboratory services. It is located at 207 E. Meadow Road #6 in Eden. Call 336-864-2795 or visit compassionhealthcare.org for more information.

Tri-City Glass

Tri-City Glass, located at 115 Stadium Drive in Eden, is now offering winter specials on replacement windows to keep you warm and save on power bills. Technicians will come to your home for a free estimate. Tri-City Glass has been serving Eden and Rockingham County for more than 70 years. They also offer automotive and other window glass as part of their full service business. Call 336-623-9766 for more information.

Travel Consultants Inc.

If you are looking to ski or escape winter weather, call owner Pam Cundiff at Travel Consultants Inc, located at 214 N. Van Buren Road in Eden. They now offer bridal registry services, too. Pam can be reached at 336-627-1175.

Sirloin House Restaurant

You can now enjoy inside dining or curbside pickup at Sirloin House, located at 207 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. They have home-cooked vegetables, meats and delicious desserts. You can place your meal orders at 336-623-7778.