Eden News Briefs

UNC Orthopedic Specialists at Eden
Terra Beek, FNP-C is part of UNC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine located at 520 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. After completing her orthopedic fellowship at UNC Chapel Hill, Beek came to Eden highly trained with clinical capabilities, immediately strengthening the practice's team-driven, patient-centered care. UNC Orthopedic treats sports injuries, joint issues, and chronic pain in the knees, hips or spine. Beek collaborates with physicians to expand access to comprehensive orthopedic care in Eden. Call 336-627-7500 to schedule an appointment.
Small Town, Big Outdoors newsletter for City of Eden Newsletter
Each month, the immensely talented Eden City Clerk Deanna Hunt circulates all of the latest happenings and business news in the Small Town, Big Outdoors newsletter. Send your email address to smalltownbigoutdoors@edennc.us to get on the list so you don’t miss out on all you need to know about what is happening here.
Gildan Yarns
This Eden company is seeking machine electricians, spinning technicians, spinning operators and a warehouse receiving clerk. Twelve-hour shifts are available on a 2-2-3 schedule. If you are interested, pick up applications at Gildan's 335 Summit Road facility or apply online at www.gildanyarns.com.
James Austin Health Center
This clinic offers primary care, behavioral health and laboratory services. It is located at 207 E. Meadow Road #6 in Eden. Call 336-864-2795 or visit compassionhealthcare.org for more information.
Tri-City Glass
Tri-City Glass, located at 115 Stadium Drive in Eden, is now offering winter specials on replacement windows to keep you warm and save on power bills. Technicians will come to your home for a free estimate. Tri-City Glass has been serving Eden and Rockingham County for more than 70 years. They also offer automotive and other window glass as part of their full service business. Call 336-623-9766 for more information.
Travel Consultants Inc.
If you are looking to ski or escape winter weather, call owner Pam Cundiff at Travel Consultants Inc, located at 214 N. Van Buren Road in Eden. They now offer bridal registry services, too. Pam can be reached at 336-627-1175.
Sirloin House Restaurant
You can now enjoy inside dining or curbside pickup at Sirloin House, located at 207 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. They have home-cooked vegetables, meats and delicious desserts. You can place your meal orders at 336-623-7778.