Eden News Briefs

Linon Powell
Company
This company is currently seeking a second shift assistant warehouse manager, a quality control person and inventory clerks. Forklift order pickers for first and second shift are also needed. Interested parties can complete a paper application at 136 Gant Road outside of Eden.
Nestle Purina
Two jobs have been posted on the www.nestlepurina.com jobs web site for the Eden facility. They are maintenance manager and storeroom coordinator. Visit the site to apply.
Domino’s hiring
delivery drivers
Drivers are wanted at Domino’s Pizza in Eden. Cash is paid nightly, no tax tips credit and flexible schedules are available. Contact Dan at 640 S. Van Buren Road in the Meadow Greens Shopping Center adjacent to the Pierce Street entrance.
Di’Lishi Frozen
Yogurt
Located at 640 Van Buren Road, Di’Lishi Frozen Yogurt is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. They serve delicious frozen yogurt with many flavors and toppings. Call 336-623-5155 for more information.
That Little
Pork Shop
This Uptown Eden restaurant is located at 629 Monroe Street. If you like anything pork, you will love this place. They offer pulled pork sandwiches, pork quesadillas, pork salads, pork tacos, pork chop sandwiches, BBQ hushpuppy balls, bacon and more. They have 11 different BBQ sauces to suit your taste. And if you don’t like pork, they serve plenty of chicken, salads, shrimp, burgers, kids’ meals and more. Call 336-623-7675 for takeout.
Brookdell & Beck
Counseling Services
This counseling service addresses anger management, panic attacks, coping strategies to decrease anxiety and depression, grief counseling and relationship counseling. They accept BCBS, Aetna, Megellan, Tri-care, Cigna, Optum and Medicaid insurance. They are located at 905 Irving Avenue in Eden. Call them at 336-432-7400 for more information.
Barham and
Associates
The mission of Barham and Associates CPAs PC is to serve the people of Rockingham County and beyond by providing quality professional accounting and tax services while meeting the business needs of a global community. They would like the opportunity to introduce themselves to you. Barham and Associates is located at 102 Adams Street (off Stadium Drive) in Eden. Call them at 336-623-2151 to schedule an appointment.
The Dapper Dog
dog grooming
Located at 639 Washington Street, owners Dee Downing and Laurie Thompson offer professional dog grooming. Call them at 336-635-9389 for more information.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.