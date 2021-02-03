Eden News Briefs

Linon Powell

Company

This company is currently seeking a second shift assistant warehouse manager, a quality control person and inventory clerks. Forklift order pickers for first and second shift are also needed. Interested parties can complete a paper application at 136 Gant Road outside of Eden.

Nestle Purina

Two jobs have been posted on the www.nestlepurina.com jobs web site for the Eden facility. They are maintenance manager and storeroom coordinator. Visit the site to apply.

Domino’s hiring

delivery drivers

Drivers are wanted at Domino’s Pizza in Eden. Cash is paid nightly, no tax tips credit and flexible schedules are available. Contact Dan at 640 S. Van Buren Road in the Meadow Greens Shopping Center adjacent to the Pierce Street entrance.

Di’Lishi Frozen

Yogurt

Located at 640 Van Buren Road, Di’Lishi Frozen Yogurt is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. They serve delicious frozen yogurt with many flavors and toppings. Call 336-623-5155 for more information.

That Little

Pork Shop