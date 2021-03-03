Eden News Briefs

Scholarship offer for CNAs

The Rockingham Health Care Foundation doesn’t want education expenses to delay people pursuing a career in healthcare. The Foundation now offers a CNA Scholarship for individuals wishing to pursue a Nursing Assistant I certification through Rockingham Community College. This scholarship is unique in that it provides full coverage for the recipient. That includes cost of tuition, program insurance, background check, state exam, books, class supplies and uniforms.

Upon successful completion of the Nursing Assistant I program, UNC Rockingham Health Care will have a position already secured for graduates. Those interested should complete the application by March 31. For more information on this scholarship, call the Foundation office at UNC Rockingham at 336-627-8510 or access the application on the Foundation’s webpage at www.uncrockingham.org/foundation

Sturm Ruger is now hiring

The Mayodan company is now hiring second shift production associates. They held a hiring event at the Madison Mayodan Recreational Center last Wednesday. For more information visit Ruger.com/careers to view current openings and apply.

UNC Cardiology at Eden