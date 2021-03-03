Eden News Briefs

Scholarship offer for CNAs
The Rockingham Health Care Foundation doesn’t want education expenses to delay people pursuing a career in healthcare. The Foundation now offers a CNA Scholarship for individuals wishing to pursue a Nursing Assistant I certification through Rockingham Community College. This scholarship is unique in that it provides full coverage for the recipient. That includes cost of tuition, program insurance, background check, state exam, books, class supplies and uniforms.
Upon successful completion of the Nursing Assistant I program, UNC Rockingham Health Care will have a position already secured for graduates. Those interested should complete the application by March 31. For more information on this scholarship, call the Foundation office at UNC Rockingham at 336-627-8510 or access the application on the Foundation’s webpage at www.uncrockingham.org/foundation
Sturm Ruger is now hiring
The Mayodan company is now hiring second shift production associates. They held a hiring event at the Madison Mayodan Recreational Center last Wednesday. For more information visit Ruger.com/careers to view current openings and apply.
UNC Cardiology at Eden
Visit Dr. Soheil Assar of UNC Cardiology located at 518 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. Dr. Assar is also a faculty member of UNC School of Medicine, giving him access to a full array of cardiology experts. High quality care delivered with compassion and close to home. Dr. Assar is ready when your heart needs him. Call 336-864-3130 for more information.
This is Nirvana
Six different local artists support artists from six other countries at this 615 Washington Street business. Stop by to see what they have to offer from these creative artists.
Black Sheep Boutique and Quilt
Come experience the 1940’s vintage atmosphere and personal customer service of Eden’s only Quilt Shop. With high-end fabric and supplies from Moda, Free Spirit, Riley Blake, Aurifil, Lori Holt, Andover, Eversewn, and others. Plus sewing accessories, thread, patterns, notions, and more. Black Sheep is located at 651 Washington Street in Uptown Eden. They are open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 336-944-5245.
Micro Support Systems
Located at 202 Suite E N. Van Buren Road, this long-time Eden business offers computer repair, sales and service, consulting, networking and more. They service Dell, HP, Lenovo, Notebook and Desktops. They also offer support for Ipod, Iphone, and Android based products. Call 336-623-6079 for more information.