Eden News Briefs

Eden Rotary Club
At the Feb. 2 Eden Rotary Club meeting, N.C. Sen. Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) addressed the group with a presentation that included the following:
State tax reform
North Carolina is the national leader in efforts to simplify, reform and modernize outdated tax codes. Since 2010, personal and corporate income tax rates have fallen, the standard deduction has increased, the franchise tax on business has dropped, the sales tax base has been broadened and tax loopholes have been eliminated.
2010 2019 2010 2019
North Carolina 7.98% 5.25% 7.1% 2.5%
Virginia 5.75% 5.75% 6.0% 6.0%
Georgia 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0%
South Carolina 7.0% 7.0% 5.0% 5.0%
North Carolina is often in competition with its neighboring states for economic development projects, so the tax reform gives us an advantage over those states. Note that between April of 2019 and December of 2020 Rockingham County had attracted nine new industries and enticed two major existing industry expansions.
Education
Educational reforms passed by the state legislature include:
• Increasing the annual budget by $3 billion for K-12.
• Teacher pay was reformed by collapsing the 32-step pay scale toward an evidence-based pay schedule. Because of this reform, over a 30-year career, a teacher has the potential to make $256,800 more in lifetime earnings in the new Republican base pay schedule than he/she would have on the former schedule. This amount does not include benefits or state and local supplements and bonuses.
• Provided teachers a pay raise each of the last seven consecutive years, with an average raise of 21.4% since 2013-14 and raised starting pay by $5,000.
• The average pay raise in the 2019-21 budget was 3.9% sending average teacher pay to $54,606.
• Teacher bonus programs centered on reading, math, advanced courses and industry certifications have been implemented. Teachers can earn from $2,000 to $7,000.
Affordable
college
education
The cost to attend a public university has been on the rise nationally, including in North Carolina. In 2016, the General Assembly passed the N.C. Promise Tuition Plan giving N.C. students access to more affordable public higher education options. There are four main pillars of the new law:
1. Guarantee of no in-state tuition increases for a standard undergraduate college term in all 16 North Carolina public universities.
2. Freeze on student fees—often used to fund non-academic expenses— at all North Carolina public universities at current levels and limits future increases to no more than 3% per academic year.
3. Lowers tuition at three universities to $1,000 per academic year ($500 per semester) for in-state students and $5,000 per academic year for out-of-state students, beginning in the fall of 2018. Those universities include Elizabeth City State, UNC-Pembroke and Western Carolina University. This has led to enrollment increases of 41.9%, 32.1% and 11% at these universities, respectively.
4. Directs $1.8 million annually to award up to 20 scholarships under the new Cheatham-White Merit Scholarship Program for students at North Carolina Central University and N.C. A & T University.
Berger also noted that the newly-elected Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, the General Assembly and Governor have all encouraged in-classroom education for the remaining academic year. Berger said evidence shows a very low likelihood of COVID-19 transmission between students and teachers.