Eden News Briefs

• Increasing the annual budget by $3 billion for K-12.

• Teacher pay was reformed by collapsing the 32-step pay scale toward an evidence-based pay schedule. Because of this reform, over a 30-year career, a teacher has the potential to make $256,800 more in lifetime earnings in the new Republican base pay schedule than he/she would have on the former schedule. This amount does not include benefits or state and local supplements and bonuses.

• Provided teachers a pay raise each of the last seven consecutive years, with an average raise of 21.4% since 2013-14 and raised starting pay by $5,000.

• The average pay raise in the 2019-21 budget was 3.9% sending average teacher pay to $54,606.

• Teacher bonus programs centered on reading, math, advanced courses and industry certifications have been implemented. Teachers can earn from $2,000 to $7,000.

Affordable

college

education

The cost to attend a public university has been on the rise nationally, including in North Carolina. In 2016, the General Assembly passed the N.C. Promise Tuition Plan giving N.C. students access to more affordable public higher education options. There are four main pillars of the new law: