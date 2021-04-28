Eden News Briefs

Divine Nutrition spring hours
Divine Nutrition is located at 403 W. King’s Highway in Eden. Their Happy Healthy Bartenders are blending up delicious protein- and nutrient-packed smoothies and stirring up power- packed energy drinks! Their new spring hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They offer call ahead, text ahead orders and curbside pickup. You can engage their online ordering app. Local delivery is offered on orders over $10. Follow this business on Facebook at Divine Nutrition or on Instagram at Divine Nutrition 27288. Call 336-512-9699 for more information.
Ashley’s Antiques
This business is located at 303 West Meadow Road in Eden. They feature Victorian-era furniture, clocks, Nippon China, kitchenware, advertising clocks and signs, 1950s jukeboxes, 45 and 78 rpm records and more. Shop hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Visit www.ashleyantiques.com or call 336-623-0726 for more information.
Eden Drug recognized
Eden Drug was selected as the April Eden Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month. Their work providing COVID-19 tests and vaccines was a major factor in their selection. We are also thankful for the fellow Eden pharmacies that have contributed to the COVID-19 recovery.
Eden Drug is located at 103 West Stadium Drive in Eden. Store hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Call 336-627-4854 for more information. Eden Drug was also given the 2020 Rockingham Now Reader’s Choice Award for local pharmacies.
Eden Chiropractic
Located at 405 Boone Road in Eden, Dr. John Dabbs and Dr. John LeSueur provide chiropractic relief for your aching back. This practice has been providing better health naturally since 1948. Visit www.edenchiropractic.com, email edenchiropractic@hotmail.com or call 336-627-7398 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union
New or used auto loans, boat or RV loans, home improvement loans, mortgage refinance and more are available at Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, located at 212 East King’s Highway in Eden. They also offer low loan rates with fast turnaround. To get started, call or stop by the Eden branch or call 336-627-6371.
Our State Magazine features Eden
The City of Eden’s Marketing and Special Events manager Cindy Adams has partnered with the Uptown Eden merchants to create a great on-line feature at Our State Magazine. The article covers the transformation taking place in Uptown Eden and individual shops and restaurants. This is one of the best pieces ever done on Eden. Check it out at https://www.ourstate.com/shopping-strolling-in-uptown-eden/
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.