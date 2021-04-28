Eden News Briefs

Eden Drug is located at 103 West Stadium Drive in Eden. Store hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Call 336-627-4854 for more information. Eden Drug was also given the 2020 Rockingham Now Reader’s Choice Award for local pharmacies.

Eden Chiropractic

Located at 405 Boone Road in Eden, Dr. John Dabbs and Dr. John LeSueur provide chiropractic relief for your aching back. This practice has been providing better health naturally since 1948. Visit www.edenchiropractic.com, email edenchiropractic@hotmail.com or call 336-627-7398 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

New or used auto loans, boat or RV loans, home improvement loans, mortgage refinance and more are available at Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, located at 212 East King’s Highway in Eden. They also offer low loan rates with fast turnaround. To get started, call or stop by the Eden branch or call 336-627-6371.

Our State Magazine features Eden

The City of Eden’s Marketing and Special Events manager Cindy Adams has partnered with the Uptown Eden merchants to create a great on-line feature at Our State Magazine. The article covers the transformation taking place in Uptown Eden and individual shops and restaurants. This is one of the best pieces ever done on Eden. Check it out at https://www.ourstate.com/shopping-strolling-in-uptown-eden/

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.