Eden News Briefs

The Elekta Infinity linear accelerator provides newer, faster and more precise treatment to patients undergoing radiation therapy. It replaces an older linear accelerator at the facility that remained in use during the construction and installation phase for the linear accelerator, ensuring that there were no disruptions to care for patients requiring radiation.

“This is a state-of-the-art therapy device that brings the same cutting-edge technology available at major hospital centers, directly to our community,” said Dr. Ted Yanagihara, radiation oncologist at UNC Cancer Care at Rockingham.

The partnership and collaboration with UNC Health, UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center not only advance upgrades such as the linear accelerator, the affiliation also provides our Eden-based oncologists with access to the latest research and clinical trials. UNC Rockingham treats a wide variety of cancers using both radiation and chemotherapy.

“This upgrade is another example of UNC Health’s investment in the care for people in Rockingham County and its commitment to our mission to improve the health and wellness of all North Carolinians,” said Steven Eblin, President and CEO at UNC Rockingham Health Care.

The cancer center is at 516 South Van Buren Road, across from the Emergency Department at UNC Rockingham Health Care. For more information, phone (336) 623-9713 or visit https://www.uncrockingham.org/care-treatment/cancer/.