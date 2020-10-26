Eden News Briefs

Nestle Purina
Below is a FAQ section about the Nestle Purina facility in Eden, slated to open in 2021:
Q: How do I apply for a job there?
A: Be among the first to know when new roles are posted in the area by signing up for job alerts here: http://adtrk.tw/tp/rj6_31uwR.e.K
Q: When are they going to start hiring/interviewing?
A: Positions are estimated to be posted mid-2021 and phone interviews will begin shortly after.
Q: How many jobs will be created?
A: Approximately 300 jobs by 2024.
Q: How much will Purina pay?
A: Pay rates at this time have not been established. When determining starting wages, Purina pulls local market research and considers unique talent, skills and experience of applicants to offer very competitive hourly and salary rates.
Q: How big of an investment was made to open the facility in Eden?
A: $450 million.
New Technology Brings More Advanced Radiation Oncology to UNC Cancer Care at UNC Rockingham Health Care
On Sept. 16, UNC Cancer Care at Rockingham, A Service of UNC Hospitals began operation of its new $3.8 million linear accelerator, a machine used to deliver high-dose radiation beams to tumors inside the body.
The Elekta Infinity linear accelerator provides newer, faster and more precise treatment to patients undergoing radiation therapy. It replaces an older linear accelerator at the facility that remained in use during the construction and installation phase for the linear accelerator, ensuring that there were no disruptions to care for patients requiring radiation.
“This is a state-of-the-art therapy device that brings the same cutting-edge technology available at major hospital centers, directly to our community,” said Dr. Ted Yanagihara, radiation oncologist at UNC Cancer Care at Rockingham.
The partnership and collaboration with UNC Health, UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center not only advance upgrades such as the linear accelerator, the affiliation also provides our Eden-based oncologists with access to the latest research and clinical trials. UNC Rockingham treats a wide variety of cancers using both radiation and chemotherapy.
“This upgrade is another example of UNC Health’s investment in the care for people in Rockingham County and its commitment to our mission to improve the health and wellness of all North Carolinians,” said Steven Eblin, President and CEO at UNC Rockingham Health Care.
The cancer center is at 516 South Van Buren Road, across from the Emergency Department at UNC Rockingham Health Care. For more information, phone (336) 623-9713 or visit https://www.uncrockingham.org/care-treatment/cancer/.
