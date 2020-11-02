Eden News Briefs

The Blissful Palette Catering & Events
Owner Jarrett Nykamp offers a full catering menu and can help plan your event from start to finish. Great taste and a great experience is the name of the game and they are committed to stepping up to the plate to provide a memorable event and delicious and blissful options. All meals are prepared with fresh ingredients and artistic flare. If you are looking for someone to provide food at your next event, they will cater both large and small events, including business lunches, weddings, cocktail receptions and more. Call Nykamp at 336-520-0121 or visit www.TheBlissfulPalette.com for more information.
The Blissful Ridge
Nykamp has also opened this beautiful wedding and event venue on Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth. He can accommodate indoor and outdoor events there in a rustic setting. The ribbon cutting for the new business was on Oct. 23 with officials from Wentworth and Eden in attendance. This is an affordable and local location for your next special event. Call 336-520-0121 for more information.
Five Historic Downtown Eden Ribbon Cuttings on Thursday
Mark your calendars for the ribbon cuttings for these five new Historic Downtown Eden businesses on Nov. 5:
This is Nirvana: 11 a.m.
This Historic Downtown Eden store is located at 615 Washington Street and sells international home décor, clothing and jewelry. Call 336-583-3018 for more information.
Black Diamond Embroidery: 11:15 a.m.
They are at 605 Washington Street and offer quality embroidery on shirts, hats, jackets and other items. Call 336-627-3394 for more information.
Purlina’s Gift Baskets: 11:30 a.m.
Purlina’s Gift Baskets located at 610 Washington Street is a unique store offering a variety of baskets and gifts. Shop for the Pretty and Perfect gift at Purlina’s. For more information, call 336-280-9464.
The Workshop: 11:45 a.m.
Owners Laura and Ashley operate this event space located in Historic Downtown Eden. They can accommodate up to 25 people for learning skills from talented artisans from all over North Carolina and Virginia. Their space is also available for small business retreats, lunch and learns or private gatherings. Visit http://www.theshilohshopandco.com/the-workshop, call (336) 432-1023 or send a message to hey@theshilohshopandco.com.
The Hive: Noon
Located at 622 Washington Street, The Hive serves different varieties of beer and wine, as well as delicious food. Call them at 336-612-2509 for more information.
Take the opportunity to welcome these new downtown business owners to the community and support their businesses.
