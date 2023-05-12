EDEN — A man called police here Wednesday to confess he had shot his mother and stabbed his younger sister, setting off an elaborate hoax, according to a spokesman for the Eden Police Department.

Calling himself "Alex," the man directed police to the crime scene at 710 Westwood Drive at around 8:24 p.m.

As officers were dispatched, the subject told 9-1-1 operators he had barricaded himself inside the residence and intended to shoot police if they knocked on the door, the EPD said in a news release.

Patrol officers secured the perimeter of the neighborhood and began evacuating people from their homes.

Ultimately, police found the house at 710 Westwood Drive to be unoccupied. And the residents were located at another address outside of town.

When police found them, they were safe and professing to be unaware of the incident unfolding at their home.

However, police learned the same people were filming a Tik Tok live video at the time calls to police from "Alex" began coming in.

Police did not provide the names or ages of the residents of 710 Westwood Drive.

The EPD deemed the incident a so-called “swatting” hoax. The term describes the practice of making false reports of serious crimes to emergency services and prompting them to send in Special Weapons and Tactics teams, known as SWAT teams.

Such fraudulent crime reports waste the time of first responders, pull them away from real emergencies and cost tax payers money, police said.

The EPD is still investigating the case, trying to identify the perpetrators.

The problem of such false reports is not unique to Rockingham County, police said.

Over the past two weeks, tricksters have made similar false claims to police across the nation, police said.