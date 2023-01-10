Eden Police need help to ID culprit in Gills Corner armed robbery

EDEN — Local police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect who was caught on camera holding up Gills Corner store at 243 S. Hamilton Street on Jan. 9.

The Eden Police Department Investigations Division is conducting the probe into the crime in which the suspect allegedly entered the store, brandished a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the clerk, the EPD said in a news release.

The white male, who weighs about 200 pounds and stands at about 6-feet, fled in an unknown direction following the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money, the release said. He wore a black jacket with a hood over his head and a handkerchief-type bandana across his face, police said.

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Det. Robert Hash or Sgt. Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755 (24hr) and 336-623-9240 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide an anonymous tip may call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.