Eden police pursuit ends with Durham man firing gun at officers, foot chase, authorities say

EDEN — A Durham man is in jail, accused of firing a gun at police officers after fleeing from a license check, Eden police said in a news release.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle approached a license checking station operated by Eden police on North Van Buren Road between the Cox Street and Aiken Road. The northbound vehicle stopped in the roadway and made an abrupt U-Turn.

The vehicle fled south on Van Buren Road and Officers pursued it with lights and sirens activated, according to the release. The pursuit continued for approximately 20 miles before the car finally came to a stop on U.S. 29. The driver fired a gun in the direction of the officers and fled on foot, police said. Officers continued the pursuit on foot and apprehended the driver without further incident.

Police identified the driver as 44-year-old Stanley Raynard Townsend. He was arrested and charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, driving while impaired, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA (ecstasy), possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of assault with a firearm on law enforcement. Townsend also faces numerous traffic violations as a result of the chase.

Townsend has a $7.517 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on October 6, according to the release.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Neil Johnston or Sergeant Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755 (24 hours) or 336-623-9240 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683