Eden Police still seeking driver in deadly Aiken Road hit and run

EDEN — Eden Police investigators are still seeking information about an apparent hit and run in which a motorcyclist was killed on Feb. 25 on Aiken Road.

Police were called to the scene at 197 Aiken Road at around 3:10 p.m. that day after an accident involving at least two cars and one motorcycle driven by Daniel Raymond Smart, 52.

Smart was traveling east on a 2007 Victory motorbike along Aiken Road when an older model white truck in front of him swerved to avoid a vehicle that had stopped in front of him due to traffic.

Smart collided with a vehicle at the scene and the force ejected him from the motorcycle. Smart was transported to UNC Rockingham Health Care where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are tying to understand more about what exactly happened during the deadly hit and run collision and ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact investigators.

To offer information, call Det. Neil Johnston or Lt. Chuck Gallaher at the Eden Poice Department at 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m-5 p.m. or 336-623-9755 , 24 hours a day. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.