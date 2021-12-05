Eden Professional Firefighters Assoc. gives to two county toy drives

WENTWORTH — The Eden Professional Firefighters Association Local 2723 recently made a much-needed donation to two initiatives that will provide toys beneath the tree to the needy this Christmas.

The group donated to the 2021 Christmas Toy Drives sponsored by the Rockingham County County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The RCSO will give its donation of $250 from the firefighters to the Salvation Army of Rockingham County for purchase of new toys for kids. The RCSO has teamed up with the Salvation Army of Rockingham County to collect new, unwrapped toys for families in need this Christmas. The Fire Marshal’s Office collects toys for children receiving hospital treatment for burns this holiday season.

“The Eden Professional FireFighters Association Local 2723 has once again stepped up to help Rockingham County families in need of a little help this Christmas,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “I thank them so much for their generous donation to each of our toy drives! Every child should have a gift to open at Christmas. Giving to others and a child’s smile are some of the best parts of the Christmas season, and I’m glad we can help with both!”

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is taking donations of new, unwrapped toys, now through Dec. 15 to be distributed to by the local Salvation Army. Donations may be made at anytime at the sheriff’s office at 130 Justice Center Drive in Wentworth.