EDEN — After 41 years of service, the city’s Public Works Director Paul Dishmon has announced his retirement Feb. 28.

A lifetime resident of Eden’s Spray community, Dishmon began his career with the city of Eden as a meter reader in the early 80s, then worked in water and sewer jobs before serving as Facility & Grounds Superintendent within the Department of Parks & Recreation.

He went on to the role of Interim Director of Public Works, then became its director.

“The City of Eden gave me an opportunity when I was looking for a job, and my job has remained my priority for over 40 years,” said Dishmon.

Dishmon said he has been fortunate to lead and work on some of the biggest projects Eden has ever undertaken.

During his tenure, for example, Eden built Freedom Park, installed four river access points, installed new stone gateway signs, replaced the Bridge Street culvert, built the Kaboom playground, Grogan Park and restored the Matrimony Creek Nature Trail.

Add to that, under his guidance, the department rehabbed the Goodwill Resource Center, built the training tower at Fire Station 4, conducted a tornado and tropical storm cleanup, built a steel bridge on the Smith River Greenway, assisted in the replacement of the sewer line across the Spray trestle and more.

“During the tornado cleanup it was a great feeling knowing I, along with our Public Works employees and many other city employees, were there helping our neighbors during a devastating situation,” Dishmon said.

Dishmon’s more light-hearted duties have included his perennial role as the Headless Horseman on horseback during the annual Haunted Trail at Freedom Park. Dishmon has also served and helped build the new Draper Volunteer Fire Department Station 220 in recent years. He has served as vice-chairman of that fire department since 2007.

For more than 30 years, Dishmon has volunteered and worked shifts for the Eden Fire Department, too. He has further served on Eden’s municipal Tree Board for over 25 years.

“With more than 40 years of service to the city of Eden, obviously, the city will lose a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill upon Paul’s retirement,’’ said Mayor Neville Hall.

The mayor credited Dishmon for building good relationships over his tenure with contractors and citizens.

Dishmon said being a part of Public Works was the highlight of his career. Working with a department of dedicated and multitalented men and women that are vital to the success of the city was very rewarding, he said.

Sylvia Grogan, a former Eden council woman said, “I was impressed with Paul as an employee when I served on the council. I especially remember his guidance as our city began looking at its recycling program. I traveled with him to learn from other cities who had successful programs in place. I found him to be extremely detailed. Extremely bright. An impressive leader. Our city will miss him.”

Dishmon said he’s looking forward to riding horses and enjoying the outdoors in his retirement.