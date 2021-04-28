Eden Reorganizes Planning Dept. to Enhance Community Development

EDEN — The City of Eden is reorganizing the department of Planning & Inspections and renaming it the department of Planning & Community Development in an effort to more efficiently serve the city, officials announced in a Monday news release.

Calling it a progressive move, organizers said the change would consolidate the Inspection Services Department with the Planning Services Department and the Community Development department. The divisions are responsible for enforcement, current & long-range planning, and grant work and economic development efforts, respectively.

Director Kelly Stultz said there is a natural connection between all these services and the consolidation will increase the city’s exposure for development and improve access for the public. The department is responsible for a wide range of activities associated with land development, long-range planning, growth plans and zoning enforcement.

Randy Hunt, who has been Main Street Manager for Eden since 2018, joins the department as its Economic Development Specialist, the release said. Hunt will be responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing a program designed to recruit new businesses and retain existing ones while he continues his work serving Eden’s downtown.