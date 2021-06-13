Eden reorganizes Public Works Dept. to increase efficiency, cut costs

EDEN — The City of Eden announced plans to reorganize its Public Works/Public Utilities Department in order to more efficiently manage assets, keep utility bills in check and pass cost savings to taxpayers, a city spokesman said in a news release Thursday.

Some 86 people make up the workforce for the Public Works/Public Utilities Departments.

“Public Works keeps a community’s rhythm moving by providing an orchestra of infrastructure services in transportation, water, wastewater, solid waste and right-of-way management,’’ Cindy Adams, coordinator of Tourism & Special Events for the city, said in the release. “Public Works provides the harmony needed for collaboration with all the stakeholders in capital projects, infrastructure solutions and quality of life services.’’

With the new organization, Paul Dishmon, longtime, will become interim director of Public Works. He will oversee the utilities, as well as street, solid waste, fleet maintenance and C&D divisions for the city from his 1050 Klyce Street facility.

Melinda Ward will serve as Interim Utilities Manager in charge of the Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Plan. Her office will be headquartered at the Wastewater Plant at 204 Mebane Bridge Road.