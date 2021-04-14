Eden student hurdles language barrier, earns state academic award

Associate Professor of Psychology Anne Marie Ross agreed.

“I have had the pleasure of having Karol in two Psychology courses, in which she was both a conscientious and self-motivated student. Her coursework has always been of the highest quality, and she has maintained her 3.851 grade point average even during the difficult transition to fully online and virtual classes.”

Altamirano plans to graduate this May with an Associate in Science degree and head to UNC-Greensboro in the fall.

“After that, I will apply to be a physician’s assistant. I’m intrigued by how minds work, and I love talking and giving advice, counseling,” she said. “My two psychology classes are interesting. They are hard but you understand [what’s being taught]. I like having an answer for everything.”

Altamirano is quick to extoll the benefits of attending RCC.

“I love the small classes, and the instructors are considerate and understanding,” she said, adding that large classes make her nervous. “I know all of the campus, so I don’t get lost. RCC is local, so everyone knows each other. I get anxious around new people.”

To students getting ready to choose where to pursue their higher education, Altamirano has some advice: “Don’t be afraid to go to a community college. I’m not in debt, and I was able to apply for scholarships. If you ever need a letter of recommendation, your instructors know you personally. You get the same level of education as at a university, but you’re in town. The work is not hard, it’s just time consuming to understand the concepts of the classes. And free tutoring is amazing.”