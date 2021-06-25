Eden to host Eighth Annual Shaggin' on Fieldcrest, Touch-A-Truck events

EDEN — Slip on those penny loafers and pop the collar on your polo shirt, 'cause the beach beats are coming for the "Eighth Annual Shaggin' on Fieldcrest'' dance party.
The CAT5BAND will headline the summer bash and area food vendors will grill up burgers and hot dogs and serve plenty of barbecue. The July 24 event, which runs from 7-10 p.m. on Fieldcrest Road in Draper, will feature a beer garden, as well.
Bring lawnchair and blankets and enjoy this family event where area shag clubs will showcase their moves along with dancers of every skill level. No outside coolers are permitted.
Shaggin' is sponsored by Eden Tourism Development and the Draper Merchant's Association.
Touch-A-Truck
Children will have the chance to touch, climb on and ask questions about all kinds of impressive trucks used by emergency workers, utility crews, farmers and more at the annual Touch-A-Truck event planned for Aug. 21 on Henry Street in Eden.
Admission is a donation of school supplies to benefit kids in need. Sponsored by Eden Tourism and Development, the event will give children the opportunity to talk to professionals about the uses of different types of vehicles in every day life and in a wide array of careers.
The fun runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For a complete list of needed school supplies, visit: exploreedennc.com. For more information, call Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or contact her at cadams@edennc.us.
