Eden widow knits lap robes for veterans that represents their branch of service

EDEN — Designing lap robes for veterans is a special project that keeps an 85-year-old widow busy while showing her appreciation to the men and women who have served their country.

During the past 10 years, Norma Kelly has made more than 200 lap robes and distributed them in person and through various veteran agencies.

“It’s two-fold,” said the woman who has dedicated her life to helping veterans throughout the county. “It lets me show a little bit of appreciation for their service but it gives me something to do at night while I’m watching television. As long as I am able, I will continue making them.”

She has created lap robes for the Rockingham County Honor Guard and members of the local chapters of the Disabled Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts. She keeps at least two of each service branch on hand. When she gives away one, she starts another one to replace it. Last week, she was busy knitting two new ones after handing out two more to veterans she met the week before.

Initially, Kelly started making lap robes as part of a DAV Auxiliary Chapter 63 project to provide them to veterans in nursing homes. The first ones she did in red, white and blue, knitting in the word “Vet” in the center.