Eden widow knits lap robes for veterans that represents their branch of service

EDEN — Designing lap robes for veterans is a special project that keeps an 85-year-old widow busy while showing her appreciation to the men and women who have served their country.
During the past 10 years, Norma Kelly has made more than 200 lap robes and distributed them in person and through various veteran agencies.
“It’s two-fold,” said the woman who has dedicated her life to helping veterans throughout the county. “It lets me show a little bit of appreciation for their service but it gives me something to do at night while I’m watching television. As long as I am able, I will continue making them.”
She has created lap robes for the Rockingham County Honor Guard and members of the local chapters of the Disabled Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts. She keeps at least two of each service branch on hand. When she gives away one, she starts another one to replace it. Last week, she was busy knitting two new ones after handing out two more to veterans she met the week before.
Initially, Kelly started making lap robes as part of a DAV Auxiliary Chapter 63 project to provide them to veterans in nursing homes. The first ones she did in red, white and blue, knitting in the word “Vet” in the center.
These projects came about after Kelly had met and married her third military husband, Eden native Ray Kelly, in 1998. The pair symbolized veterans throughout the county as they became more and more involved in veterans’ organizations.
Naturally, Ray was one of the early recipients of one of Norma’s lap robes. His was in black, gold and white, inscribed with “An Army of One.” The next one she designed was for a Navy veteran, using a navy background with a gray and a gold-colored rope.
That was the beginning of making the lap robes especially for the different branches of service. The Army one contains a white star on a black background with a gold border; Air Force, off-white with blue wings; and the Marine Corps is red and gold with the words “Semper Fi,” or “Once a Marine…” Each contains the name of the service.
Approximately 20,000 stitches make up each lap robe. It takes Norma Kelly about a week to complete one.
Another recipient of a robe was Pat McCrory, North Carolina’s 74th governor from 2013 to 2017. He was guest speaker at a Reagan/Helms dinner when Norma Kelly presented him a white lap robe trimmed in red and blue.
Although Kelly now lives in Eden, she has traveled the country as a military wife. Born at home in Leaksville to the late Dorsey and Florence Barber Meeks, she attended the old Leaksville High School until age 17. At that time, she married Florida native Dave Conley and moved to Miami where he was stationed with the Marine Corps. They met on a blind date when Dave was stationed at Cherry Point and came to Eden with a friend from New York.
When Dave went to Korea for 20 months, Norma returned to Leaksville and became a nurse’s aid at the old Martinsville, Va. hospital. After Dave finished his Korean tour in 1955, he was assigned to El Toro Marine Base near Santa Ana, Calif. for five years before going to Hawaii for three years. When he was re-assigned to El Toro for another two years, Norma was employed by the Buena Park company that made the first telephone answering machines. After the company was sold, she took a job at the Jacques Cousteau Skin Diving Equipment Co., home of the aqua lung. But, soon, Dave was sent to Viet Nam for 14 months and Norma returned home to keep her sister’s children “so I could get close to my nieces and nephew.”
Dave’s last three years of his Marine Corps career were at the New River Air Station in Jacksonville, N.C., close to Norma’s family. When he retired with 20 years of service in 1969, they moved to Orlando where Norma worked at Sears. In 1975, they divorced and Norma came home.
A year later, she married Dick Pert. She and Dave had known the Perts in Hawaii. Before she moved back from Orlando, Dick Pert paid a visit to his old Marine buddy, and found Norma instead. They kept in touch and married in 1976. Since he was retired, they decided to settle down in Eden, remodeling an old church building into their home. They adopted two brothers, Danny, 12, and Randy, 9. Dick Pert passed away in 1988.
Ten years later, the Marine widow met Eden native and 1954 Leaksville High School graduate Ray Kelly, who then was commander of the Eden VFW.
In his 20 years in the U.S. Army, Kelly served two tours in admin and supply in the Viet Nam war, was assigned to Korea twice after that war and served in Indonesia, Okinawa and Germany. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster, the Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star with 1st Oakleaf Cluster, Meritorius Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device and Good Conduct Medal Awards.
In June of 1998, the couple married and quickly became the quintessential representatives of Rockingham County veterans, serving in various positions with local veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries. Once, they had new carpeting installed in the home of an Eden serviceman suffering from terminal cancer.
Another time, while working at the Eden polls, Norma learned a veteran from Virginia had run out of gas in Eden on his way to the VA hospital in Durham. Norma gave the man all the cash she had on her so he could continue his journey and also have enough money for food.
Norma and Ray were integral in the improvement of the Veterans Park in Wentworth. After Ray’s death, a section of the highway in front of the park was designated as the Ray Kelly Highway. Ray served as commander of the Rockingham County Honor Guard for 17 years.
The couple also was active in the Rockingham County’s Republican Party and worked the polls throughout the county for various Republican candidates. The right to vote was one of their most consistent themes. Several days before he lost his 14-year-battle to cancer on Nov. 5, 2016, Ray insisted on being taken to the Eden Library to cast his ballot during early voting.
A month after she lost Ray, Norma’s son Danny passed away. Randy now lives in Kernersville. Between her two sons, Norma has seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
Over the years, Norma has served faithfully in the DAV and VFW Auxiliaries, the Eden Evening Lions Club, Republican Women’s Club, Veterans Park Association and Marine Corps League. and is a member of the Wolf Island Primitive Baptist Church. She also played a role in bringing the Vietnam Wall to Eden several years ago and is involved in plans for its return next year.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@gmail.com.