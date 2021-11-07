Eden will make merry with third annual Winter Fest on Dec. 3

EDEN— Elves will transform Grogan Park into a yuletide wonderland Dec. 3 when Eden Marketing & Special Events presents its third Winter Fest family celebration.
Carolers will stroll the grounds of the woodsy park next to City Hall at 308 E. Stadium Drive here where families can enjoy meeting and taking photos with Santa and other fun characters. Kids will have plenty of games to play, as well as an outdoor showing of “Toy Story 4’’ — complete with popcorn.
Add to that, the cozy fun will include a tree lighting and an outlay of s’mores and hot chocolate bars, and savory Brunswick stew.
The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Marketing and Special Events Manager Cindy Adams at 336-623-2110.