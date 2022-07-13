Eden will offer curbside recycling

The city of Eden will soon begin offering curbside recycling if enough residents show interest, officials announced in a Monday press release.

Partnering with JCR Recycling of Eden, city officials are seeking a minimum of 200 households to register by Sept. 30 for the program in order to begin it this fall.

The new curbside program will utilize roll out cans to be provided by the city to collect recyclable materials using existing automated garbage trucks.

Eden will issue a new recycling can to all residents who sign-up to participate in the program which will cost $15.86 per month and be billed by the city.

Residents who choose to register, may do so at City Hall in the Finance Department at 308 E. Stadium Drive, or by calling the department at (336) 623-2110.

A critical aspect of the program, and for all recycling programs is the proper separation of recycling materials and regular solid waste garbage, officials stressed.

Adding unacceptable materials to the recycling roll out will contaminate the load, which means it goes to the landfill.

The city will provide reminders and examples of what is acceptable in the coming months.

Glass will not be a part of the curbside program and residents are urged to take glass recycling to the Recycling Center located at 123 Mebane Bridge Road.

Many recycling programs mandate that specific kinds of recyclables be separated, but Eden’s new program will not require it.

Examples of items that will be accepted are: plastic bottles, tubs and jugs, aluminum cans, metal cans, newsprint, paper and cardboard.

Examples of items that will not be accepted are: glass, diapers, electronics, batteries, tires, clothing, scrap metal, wood, medical waste and Styrofoam.

More details will be available soon, including a recycling item list, answers to frequently asked questions and sign-up registration forms.