Eden woman eager to resume ancestry research, filling out family trees & helping others

The very first time she visited the center, the consultants “made her feel very welcome” and provided access to their resources.

Belton was seeking information about her grandparents who lived in Pennsylvania. Since her mother, Ruth Blank, was placed in foster care as a young child, Belton had little to go on as she began her search to “heal my mother’s heart and make her happy.” Belton was the youngest and is the only survivor of four siblings.

After a couple of months, Belton was connecting the dots on her mother’s tree and found one of her mother’s half-sisters had a child who died in Vietnam at the age of 19.

“I was excited to find, after 40 some years, that this young cousin was not forgotten because I had rediscovered him,” Belton said. By publishing her find on Facebook, “I felt like I was honoring this young man and his sacrifice. We are living in an age today where nobody remembers those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their freedom.”

She also learned her great-great grandfather Blank was a first-generation immigrant from Germany in 1870. Then, Belton hit a roadblock.

But she hasn’t given up. Every day, new information is added and more people are having DNA tests to help, she said.