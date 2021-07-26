 Skip to main content
Eden woman faces multiple charges involving sex with a minor
Fisher

Fisher

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

EDEN— Natalie Young Fisher was arrested July 16 by investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department on multiple charges related to sex offenses involving a minor.

Fisher, 40, of 468 Young Road here faces six charges of first degree statutory sex offense of a minor by an adult, the sheriff's office announced in a Monday release, saying the investigation continues.

Fisher, who previously lived in Stoneville and Reidsville, is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $50,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 2nd.

 

