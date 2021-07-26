Eden woman faces multiple charges involving sex with a minor

EDEN— Natalie Young Fisher was arrested July 16 by investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department on multiple charges related to sex offenses involving a minor.
Fisher, 40, of 468 Young Road here faces six charges of first degree statutory sex offense of a minor by an adult, the sheriff's office announced in a Monday release, saying the investigation continues.
Fisher, who previously lived in Stoneville and Reidsville, is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $50,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 2nd.