EDEN— The Annual July 4th Fun Parade will roll again this year with patriotic flair and plenty of clever homemade floats.
Scheduled for July 4 at 9:30 a.m., participants should arrive at Fair Funeral Home at 432 Boone Road by 9 a.m.
For more information, call Ann Fair at 336-623-2161.
Children and adults are invited, and most any type vehicle will be welcome, including golf carts, strollers, bikes, wagons and roller skates.
Float theme winners for 2022 by category are:
Grand Prize: Float by Jerry Boothe and Todd Hale.
Most Creative: Miller for “Top Gun.’’
Most Original: “League of Our Own” float by Ryan and Brayden.
Most Unique floats: 1, “Willy’s Whippet” by Alla Dawson and “Flower Lady” by Jan Ballard.
Most Patriotic: “Sea to Shining Sea” by Alyssa Berrier.
Most Ptriotic Family: Abner Bullins Family.
Most Patriotic Groups: “Freddie the Dog,’’ “Hamburgers and Hot dogs’’ and Chris Fisher Gang and RZRs.
Most Patriotic Float: Trinity Weslyan Church.
Best Patriotic Costume: “Eagle” by Bentley Burrows.
Best Golf Cart: “Let Freedom Ring” by Andy and Julie and “Cupcake” by Alan Berrier.
Best Stroller: “Flags” by Niko White.
Best Bicycles: Emily Clark, Nicholas Loftis for “Little Up Wheels.’’
Best Scooters: “Little Firecracker’’ by Kate Roland and “Unicorn” by Ella Kate Snyder.
Best Wagon: “USA” by Cambree Corum.
Best Kid’s Jeeps: “Monster Truck” by Memphis Burgess and “Swift Wheels” by Levi Swift.
Best Dune Buggy:
Carolina Dune Buggies.
Best Dogs: “June Bug’’ with Emily Thackston and “Ruby” with Lexie Cunningham.
Best Houses: The Snyder house and the Sensenich house.
Judges’ Choice: “Just Another Day in Paradise” by Joanie Boothe.
Special Award: “Tiki Hut” by Weddle.
Special Award: Matilda and Angie Redd
Special Award: “Beach Dude’’ by Cole Fisher.
Uncle Sam Award: Highland Drive Gang by all of the neighborhood kids.
Cutest Award: “Blue Dinosaur” by Jerry Snyder.
(336) 349-4331, ext. 6140
@SpearSusie_RCN