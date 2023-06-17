EDEN— The Annual July 4th Fun Parade will roll again this year with patriotic flair and plenty of clever homemade floats.

Scheduled for July 4 at 9:30 a.m., participants should arrive at Fair Funeral Home at 432 Boone Road by 9 a.m.

For more information, call Ann Fair at 336-623-2161.

Children and adults are invited, and most any type vehicle will be welcome, including golf carts, strollers, bikes, wagons and roller skates.

Float theme winners for 2022 by category are:

Grand Prize: Float by Jerry Boothe and Todd Hale.

Most Creative: Miller for “Top Gun.’’

Most Original: “League of Our Own” float by Ryan and Brayden.

Most Unique floats: 1, “Willy’s Whippet” by Alla Dawson and “Flower Lady” by Jan Ballard.

Most Patriotic: “Sea to Shining Sea” by Alyssa Berrier.

Most Ptriotic Family: Abner Bullins Family.

Most Patriotic Groups: “Freddie the Dog,’’ “Hamburgers and Hot dogs’’ and Chris Fisher Gang and RZRs.

Most Patriotic Float: Trinity Weslyan Church.

Best Patriotic Costume: “Eagle” by Bentley Burrows.

Best Golf Cart: “Let Freedom Ring” by Andy and Julie and “Cupcake” by Alan Berrier.

Best Stroller: “Flags” by Niko White.

Best Bicycles: Emily Clark, Nicholas Loftis for “Little Up Wheels.’’

Best Scooters: “Little Firecracker’’ by Kate Roland and “Unicorn” by Ella Kate Snyder.

Best Wagon: “USA” by Cambree Corum.

Best Kid’s Jeeps: “Monster Truck” by Memphis Burgess and “Swift Wheels” by Levi Swift.

Best Dune Buggy:

Carolina Dune Buggies.

Best Dogs: “June Bug’’ with Emily Thackston and “Ruby” with Lexie Cunningham.

Best Houses: The Snyder house and the Sensenich house.

Judges’ Choice: “Just Another Day in Paradise” by Joanie Boothe.

Special Award: “Tiki Hut” by Weddle.

Special Award: Matilda and Angie Redd

Special Award: “Beach Dude’’ by Cole Fisher.

Uncle Sam Award: Highland Drive Gang by all of the neighborhood kids.

Cutest Award: “Blue Dinosaur” by Jerry Snyder.