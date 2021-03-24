Eden's Curbside Spring Cleanup Week

EDEN —The City of Eden’s Solid Waste Division is gearing up for the annual “Curbside Spring Clean Up Week” scheduled for April 12-16.

Eden residents are encouraged to place various items for disposal at the curb for collection by the city during that week.

Residents should have all items they wish to be collected at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on their scheduled day of service to ensure all items are collected.

Junk items, metal, old appliances and discarded household furniture will be collected, as well as scrap lumber or demolition waste, and all at no extra charge.

The city will not collect toxic or hazardous waste, such as containers of oil, paint, gasoline, batteries, pesticides, tires, wood pallets or televisions.

Residents should be sure that items are placed at the curb properly for collection and not obstructed by stationary objects, vehicles, overhead utility lines or low-hanging tree limbs.

General junk items should be placed at the curb and piled separate from metal items. Scrap lumber and demolition waste should be placed in a separate pile from tree limbs.