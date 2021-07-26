Eden's first microbrewery on tap July 28

EDEN — Owners Chip and Toni Reynolds will introduce Eden’s first microbrewery—Reynolds Brewery—today.
The new establishment, which touts specialty craft beers with names that nod to the community, will occupy the 4,100-square-foot former Fieldcrest Mills Water Works building at 354 W. Meadow Road. Comfortable and cozy, the brewery features a bar, table seating, a stage for musical performers and a deck for outside dining.
And in addition to an array of beers and wines, Reynolds will also fire up a brick oven pizza kitchen.
The initial beer offerings at Reynolds include Caspian White, River Dan Red, River Smith Stout, Draper White House India Pale Ale and Ford’s Island Porter.
Chip Reynolds had dreamed of operating his own brewery since he began make his own beer in 1996. He and friend George Brewer canvassed area breweries seeking ideas for Chip's establishment.
Sadly, Brewer passed away suddenly in 2020. And as an acknowledgement to his work at helping create the brewery, the Reynolds' have dedicated a meeting room to their friend dubbed, "The George.''
The ample space is ideal for rental for special events and parties and can accommodate more than 40 people, Chip Reynolds said, noting people have already booked The George for Christmas parties and the like.
In addition to their craft beers, the microbrewery will offer a full selection of wines. And the couple plans to expand their dining menu and craft beer selection over time, offering seasonal twists to their beers. The brewery will also launch plenty of community events, including a 5-K run in September, followed by an Octoberfest event.
“I have lived in Leaksville and Draper and will now open a business in Spray, so I think I have Eden covered,” Chip Reynolds said. “Toni and I moved here in 2000 and feel like this community is our hometown. We wanted to bring Eden an establishment that people will enjoy for years to come.”
The microbrewery is a great complement to a growing city, economic development officials said.
“It has been a pleasure working with Chip and Toni over the last two years,” said Eden Director of Economic Development Mike Dougherty. “They have created a beautiful facility that rivals anything in Greensboro or Charlotte.” Dougherty said the opening is perfectly timed for the new industries and residents that have moved to Eden since 2019.
“We invite the citizens of Eden, Rockingham County and our Virginia neighbors to visit our brewery,” Toni Reynolds said. “Our family wants this to be a place to relax and enjoy what we have to offer.”
Brewery hours are Wednesday-Thursday 2-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, from 11 a.m-9 p.m. The facility includes a bar, table seating, stage for musical performers and a deck for outside dining.
The brewery has been a dream for Chip since he started brewing beer in 1996. He and friend George Brewer canvassed area breweries seeking ideas for Chip’s own establishment. Sadly, Brewer passed away suddenly in 2020, so the Reynolds have dedicated a meeting room to him called The George. This room can accommodate more than forty people for special events. People are already booking The George room for Christmas and other parties.
In addition to craft beers, a full selection of wines will be available for those non-beer drinkers. Brick oven pizza will be the initial food offering. Six delicious varieties on the menu which will expand over time.
“I have lived in Leaksville and Draper and will now open a business in Spray, so I think I have Eden covered,” stated Chip. “Toni and I moved here in 2000 and feel like this community is our hometown. We wanted to bring Eden an establishment that people will enjoy for years to come.” Plans include a 5K run in September followed by an Octoberfest event.
“It has been a pleasure working with Chip and Toni over the last two years,” stated Mike Dougherty, Director of Economic Development for the City of Eden. “They have created a beautiful facility that rivals anything in Greensboro or Charlotte.” Dougherty believes the opening is perfectly timed for the new industries and residents that have moved to Eden since 2019.