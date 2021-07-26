Eden's first microbrewery on tap July 28

In addition to their craft beers, the microbrewery will offer a full selection of wines. And the couple plans to expand their dining menu and craft beer selection over time, offering seasonal twists to their beers. The brewery will also launch plenty of community events, including a 5-K run in September, followed by an Octoberfest event.

“I have lived in Leaksville and Draper and will now open a business in Spray, so I think I have Eden covered,” Chip Reynolds said. “Toni and I moved here in 2000 and feel like this community is our hometown. We wanted to bring Eden an establishment that people will enjoy for years to come.”

The microbrewery is a great complement to a growing city, economic development officials said.

“It has been a pleasure working with Chip and Toni over the last two years,” said Eden Director of Economic Development Mike Dougherty. “They have created a beautiful facility that rivals anything in Greensboro or Charlotte.” Dougherty said the opening is perfectly timed for the new industries and residents that have moved to Eden since 2019.

“We invite the citizens of Eden, Rockingham County and our Virginia neighbors to visit our brewery,” Toni Reynolds said. “Our family wants this to be a place to relax and enjoy what we have to offer.”