Eden's new car wash makes a big splash in the community

EDEN – Since my grandchildren were small, they have loved going through car washes. I clearly remember when Thomas, now 17, and Joseph, now 11, being terrified the first time they went through a car wash as toddlers but now, it’s something we always do when I visit them in the mountains.

It's a "cheap" treat for them to go through a car wash and vacuum out the car. It gives us quality time together, and I get help cleaning the car.

Several months ago I noticed construction underway at the old Sonic location on Van Buren Road at the East Harris Place intersection. When I asked what it was, I was told a new car wash was being built there.

“Not another car wash! Don’t we have enough of them in Eden,” I said.