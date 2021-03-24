Eden's new interim fire chief recalls visiting fire station with grandfather

EDEN— From an early age, Todd Harden knew he wanted to be a firefighter.
“When I was a young child, my grandfather would take me to the fire station close to where they lived, and the firemen would show me the fire trucks and let me climb all over them,” Harden, 52, said.
Harden loved spending that special time with his grandfather, and the flame for working in firefighting was ignited.
Harden has devoted most of his adult life to firefighting, and in February, he was named the interim chief of the Eden Fire Department, a position which could possibly become permanent. As interim chief, Harden oversees the department’s day-to-day operations and budget preparations, and on emergency calls, he has overall command of the scene. Overseeing four stations, his staff includes 16 full-time and 30 part-time employees.
“When I joined the fire department in 1989, I knew this is what I wanted to do as a career and always had the dream of becoming a fire chief, and now I have fulfilled a lifetime goal,” Harden said.
Before becoming interim chief, Harden served as deputy chief/fire marshal.
A lifelong resident of Eden and 1987 graduate of Morehead High School, Harden worked for a short time as a welder in Greensboro and worked as a volunteer firefighter before becoming a full-time firefighter. He worked for the City of Reidsville Fire Department before being hired by the City of Eden Fire Department.
When not working, Harden enjoys spending time with friends and family, including his wife, Jessica Harden, and their three children. He loves raising a family and working in Eden.
“I could not think of a better place to live and work than here,” Harden said. “The people in Eden are wonderful, and I love the small town atmosphere.”
Harden said his goals in his new position include making the Eden Fire Department as good as it can be and serving citizens with the highest level of professionalism possible.
“Being a small department, we have be extra vigilant to protect ourselves because each member of our department is very important,” he said.
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.