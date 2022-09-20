 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eden's RiverFest 2022 Sees Jubilant Crowd on Sunny Weekend

  • 0

EDEN — RiverFest, an annual hallmark street party here, enjoyed a healthy crowd and sunny weather over the weekend as fest-goers gathered to celebrate Eden’s art, history and river heritage. The annual event took place in the Olde Leaksville Shopping District on Washington Street and featured arts and crafts vendors, live music, food, games and more.

"RiverFest was awesome!'' said Eden's Marketing & Special Events Manager Cindy Adams. "We believe it may have been the best yet. The beautiful weather, coupled with food, music, artisans and crafters, special exhibits and a huge crowd made for a nearly perfect festival!''

A huge thank you to all our sponsors that made all this possible! I have the best event team in the business!!

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pauline Turner's recipes return to Martinsville

Pauline Turner's recipes return to Martinsville

If you remember the Williamsburg Cafeteria on Broad Street and eating meals prepared by Pauline Turner at the family business, you can now purchase a cookbook full of her recipes for a good cause.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert