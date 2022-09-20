Eden's RiverFest 2022 Sees Jubilant Crowd on Sunny Weekend

EDEN — RiverFest, an annual hallmark street party here, enjoyed a healthy crowd and sunny weather over the weekend as fest-goers gathered to celebrate Eden’s art, history and river heritage. The annual event took place in the Olde Leaksville Shopping District on Washington Street and featured arts and crafts vendors, live music, food, games and more.

"RiverFest was awesome!'' said Eden's Marketing & Special Events Manager Cindy Adams. "We believe it may have been the best yet. The beautiful weather, coupled with food, music, artisans and crafters, special exhibits and a huge crowd made for a nearly perfect festival!''

A huge thank you to all our sponsors that made all this possible! I have the best event team in the business!!