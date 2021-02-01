Education group's top priority for 2021 is no surprise to many N.C. families

During a panel Thursday, educators and state lawmakers talked about how COVID-19 has disrupted education.

"I talk to my superintendents and teachers in my districts all the time and we talk about ways that we can move beyond this and recognize the fact that our students have been shortchanged with education," said state Sen. Kevin Corbin, a Republican from Macon County. "Although we've done the best we can."

Corbin said lawmakers have agreed to take steps such as provide an additional $30 million to expand broadband access. He said it's particularly critical in rural areas.

Watauga County Superintendent Scott Elliott said the greatest challenge schools face now is finding enough healthy staff to keep schools operating. Watauga County, located in the western part of the state, is offering in-person instruction but many districts have temporarily switched to only offering online classes.

"We need to prioritize vaccinations for our staff as soon as possible in order for them to be able to have the additional protection that they need and that they deserve to be able to come to work safely," Elliott said.

Elliott added "we must defend our public schools" at a time when some would use the current situation as part of an agenda to move away from public schools.

"I hope that the last 10 months have been a reminder to everyone about the importance of our public schools in our communities," Elliott said.