Eight Rockingham County Schools teachers earn National Board Certification

EDEN — Rockingham County Schools recently announced that eight teachers from throughout the district have received National Board Certification.

"This is a notable achievement, and RCS salutes the efforts of our instructors to go above and beyond to improve their skills,'' administrators said in a recent RCS news release.

RCS recognized the following teachers across the district for earning this prestigious credential at its Jan. 9 Board of Education meeting. They include:

Melissa Bailey (Score Center)

Leslie Baker (Rockingham County High School)

Whitney Hannam (Wentworth Elementary School)

Joshua Hardin (Rockingham County High School)

William Joyner (Rockingham Early College High School)

Kelly McCorkle (Holmes Middle School)

Jodi Troxler (Rockingham County High School)

Tina Whitten (Dillard Academy)

Teachers

Troxler

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Schools

