WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Clerk of Superior Court Abner Bullins and his team recently welcomed Elijah Simpson as the office’s newest deputy clerk.

Simpson was born and raised in Rockingham County and graduated from UNC Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in Urban Youth and Communities.

Simpson has a strong passion for music and enjoys travelling and spending time with his loved ones.