Elk Knob, Hanging Rock gain state parks grants

State parks in Stokes and Watauga counties have received funding for projects from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

The largest of the five regional projects involves $3.4 million to Watauga for Elk Knob.

The funding is going toward the development of a trailhead and construction of trails along the Northern Peaks state trail.

Elk Knob also was made eligible for $858,500 in funding to acquire 58 acres toward the projects that will enhance the connectivity with Peak Mountain.

Stokes is receiving $2.9 million toward a Hanging Rock project that will include renovation of a hotel near the state park, along with renovations of roads and parking spaces, and enhancing utility services that include installing electric-vehicle chargers.

Hanging Rock also will get a $350,000 grant to buy 4 acres near Hooker Farm Road.

A $693,448 grant is going to Grandfather Mountain for a new maintenance area.

Altogether, the fund is providing $17.4 million to fund nine capital improvement projects and six land acquisitions for state parks.

“These land acquisition and park improvement projects will both expand our state parks system and repair and restore facilities and trails for the benefit of the people of North Carolina, as well as visitors to our state,” Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said in a statement.

Several of the approved projects will supplement Connect N.C. Bond projects. These include projects at Carvers Creek, Grandfather Mountain, Pettigrew and Hanging Rock state parks.