Elmer Thomas Alderman and Garland E. Paschal receive honors from county commissioners

WENTWORTH —The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 4 presented a special resolution to honor two past chairmen of the Rockingham County Planning Commission for the Elderly and Disabled — Elmer Thomas "Tom" Alderman and Garland E. Paschal.

Commissioner Mark Richardson, Chairman Charlie Hall, and other commissioners thanked Alderman and Paschal for their outstanding service to Rockingham County. Bob Cleveland, with Piedmont Triad Regional County (PTRC) Area Agency on Aging, shared words of thanks while accepting the framed resolutions on behalf of Alderman and Paschal, who could not attend.

In the commissioners' resolution honoring Alderman, they highlighted that he: "has enriched Rockingham County by faithfully serving his community, family and the county." The tribute thanked Alderman for "his many years of service to the Rockingham County Planning Committee for Services to the Elderly and Disabled ... (and) decades of service to Rockingham County and his community."

The Commissioners' resolution for Paschal said he had "enriched Rockingham County by generously giving of himself and sharing his time and abilities with its citizens of all ages.''

The salute continued, saying Paschal was "honored for his work in education, his generous community spirit and his contributions to the citizens of Rockingham County."