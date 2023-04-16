REIDSVILLE — Veteran fundraiser, 94-year-old Elnora Neal, has brought in the highest sum for the American Cancer Society’s 2022 Tri-County campaign.

Neal exceeded her record high, garnering $17,310 for the cause and was recently honored by the American Cancer Society for her steadfast work at her home church, Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist.

The Tri-County area includes Rockingham, Alamance and Caswell counties.

During the ceremony, Reidsville Mayor Donald Gorham presented Neal a plaque saluting her efforts, as well as a certificate of appreciation from Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Her granddaughter Rachelle Neal read a tribute written by Neal’s family, thanking her for the work she has done for the cancer research non-profit.

Richard Averette, executive director of the Central and Eastern North Carolina Area of the American Cancer Society, attended the ceremony.

And Danielle Sowell, senior development manager of the Central and Eastern North Carolina Area of the American Cancer Society presented Neal with a plaque which features a photograph of Neal and proclaims her top fundraiser for the region. The plaque will be displayed at the church and at the Rockingham County Hospice Home in Wentworth.

Neal, who has drummed up donations for the past 18 years by mailing letters, making phone calls, visiting homes and baking cakes to sell, said she never imagined she would have such a role in raising money to aid in developing treatment and a cure for cancer.

But the work is personal for Neal, she said. Cancer has stricken many of her family members over the years. And her love for family and the community have given her the desire to push harder each year in her fundraising, she said.

Now Neal says she is gearing up for the 2023 campaign, noting people are very kind and generous if “you just take the time to talk with them and explain to them what you’re trying to do and why this work is so important to our future.’’